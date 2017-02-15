Whitney Wharf Timber Pedestrian Bridge (York Bridge Concepts) York Bridge Concepts, the builders of the structure, are craftsmen who have constructed a bridge for the citizens of Hingham to be proud of.

A gathering of prominent Town officials recently celebrated at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the long-awaited Hingham Harbor Timber Pedestrian Bridge, a concept that has been fundamental in the development of the highly anticipated community project.

Decero™ Designed and fully ADA compliant, the York Timber Pedestrian Bridge spans 89 feet long by 12 feet wide. With an H5 capacity, the wood crossing enhances the “wharf feel”, floating over the water with ease - adding aesthetic allure and charm to the grant-funded project. A safe stroll from the bathing beach, boat ramp & Town Pier area to Veteran’s Memorial Park, pedestrians can now relish in the expansive exterior as they walk to Hingham Maritime Center at Barnes Wharf.

The town’s goal of creating a waterfront park and transforming Hingham Harbor into a destination was appreciated and supported by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito in her recent visit to the developed site. As part of her delegation’s stop in the area, Town Project Engineer Roger Fernandes enthusiastically conveyed, “Our community [recently] celebrated the completion of the Whitney Wharf Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge had been a long-envisioned ambition of ours and the Town is pleased to see this goal become reality. We want to thank the YBC crews and their overall team for the excellent job they did – if we have another opportunity like this, we would be delighted to work with your firm again. YBC is a great team!”

The long awaited sea-crossing bridge features uniquely designed ramps, decks and enclosures – a superior state of the art design that now offers an alternative safe passage with relaxing vantage points of the breathtaking water views. As part of the second phase of the Hingham Harbor Walk, visitors and residents can now access local businesses, integrating the city’s requirements and ensuring the protection of the waters.

Combining the Town’s vision for the Hingham Harbor Marina, York Bridge Concepts was successful in bringing the city’s ten-year concept to reality. Throughout the Decero ™ Design process, the unique nautical YBC Proprietary Coating was developed to mimic a weathered look on the bridge and deck. The York Timber Structure combines masterfully with the overall design and look of the Hingham Harbor Marina with a blended color palette that merges seamlessly into the landscape. William S. Reardon of the Hingham Journal states, “York Bridge Concepts, the builders of the structure, are craftsmen who have constructed a bridge for the citizens of Hingham to be proud of.”

About York Bridge Concepts™

York Bridge Concepts, Inc. (YBC) is the nation's largest on-site timber vehicular bridge builder. YBC works with industry-leading owners and developers on prestigious projects throughout the U.S. and internationally, creating more than just a solution for crossing lakes, streams, creeks, wetlands or ravines. In this competitive real estate market, developers who want to ensure that their project stands apart from the competition use York Bridges to add value and create a feeling of exclusivity, warmth, and quality for their customers. Based in Lutz, Florida, with 32 years of experience, YBC has become well-known for their expertise and cutting-edge innovation in the Longevity and Architectural beauty of timber bridge design.

