In the webinar, Dr. Snair will discuss how history is filled with instances in which intelligence gathering was adequate, but people made very bad decisions using basic argumentative errors in analyzing the intelligence.

This webinar considers these basic argumentative (or rhetorical) errors with historical examples. It then discusses how to avoid these fallacies when writing one's own security-related analysis.

ABOUT SCOTT SNAIR

Scott Snair, Ph.D., Education Management, M.S., Management, B.S., Management, is the Dean of the Doctorate in Strategic Security at Henley-Putnam University.

Dr. Scott Snair has over a dozen years of experience teaching research, quantitative analysis, and professional security studies to military and government employees. His most recent position prior to Henley-Putnam was as a faculty member with New Jersey City University’s Doctorate in Civil Security Leadership, Management, and Policy program. He has served as the statistics adviser on dozens of thesis committees at several state universities.

Dr. Snair’s books on military and corporate leadership have been published in 10 languages throughout the world by publishers including Penguin and McGraw-Hill. He holds a Ph.D. in higher education leadership and management from Seton Hall University and a B.S. in management from West Point, where he was president of his class.

