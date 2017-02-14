Gardi & Haught Ltd. Law Firm Names Ann Fischer Partner

Ann is an exceptional attorney and surpasses the high expectations we have for our attorneys.

Hiten Gardi, partner at the law office of Gardi & Haught Ltd., is pleased to announce the promotion of attorney Ann Fischer of Hebron, IL to partner at the firm, as of Jan. 1, 2017.

Fischer joined Gardi & Haught Ltd. in 2009 with a primary focus in estate planning. Through her hard work, dedication, and determination, she has become the lead attorney in Estate Planning, Immigration, and Divorce. She is known as an attorney who enjoys interacting with the clients and developing relationships, in addition to always striving for personal success and assisting the growth of the firm.

“Ann is an exceptional attorney and surpasses the high expectations we have for our attorneys,” said Gardi. “She does more than just zealously represent a client; she provides true counseling. She is adept at putting her clients at ease in stressful situations, which is a valuable skill in this industry.”

Fischer has been a contributing factor to the growth of Gardi & Haught in the past few years. “Ann has exhibited the same drive in succeeding for each of her clients as she has to the growth of the firm,” said Gardi. “She is well deserving of this honor.”

She will continue to practice in her lead areas of law while also undertaking internal management responsibilities and assisting in strategic growth planning for the firm.

Fischer resides in Jefferson Park, IL and enjoys yoga, boxing and spending time with her husband and their hound dogs.

About Gardi & Haught, Ltd.

Gardi & Haught, Ltd. is a law firm concentrating in Real Estate Law, Litigation, Immigration, Divorce, Estate Planning and Corporate Law. Founded by Hiten R. Gardi and Thomas E. Haught in 2003, the firm is located at 939 N. Plum Grove Rd., Ste. C, Schaumburg, IL. For more information, call 847-944-9400 or visit http://www.gardilaw.com.