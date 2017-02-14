Tenaya Lodge Winter

From heart-pumping outdoor fun to heart-warming romantic dining and spa treatments, Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite offers all the ingredients for a great getaway with loved ones this winter. This stunning AAA Four-Diamond resort in California’s High Sierra sets the stage for quality time for families, couples and friends. Making the experience all the more tempting are a host of new winter specials including an all-inclusive winter fun pass, charming romance package and pampering spa experience.

Family bonding begins on Tenaya’s winter playground where the picturesque mountain setting makes it the ideal place to indulge in favorite winter pastimes from hiking or snowshoeing along snowy mountain trails to twirling around the outdoor ice-rink near a crackling fire. This winter, the best way to treat loved ones to all the fun is with the resort’s new Ultimate Winter Fun Pass. Available through March 10, the Ultimate Winter Fun Pass offers endless on-property recreation options at a wallet-friendly price of just $65 per person. With the pass, guests have all-day access to the Snow Shoe Morning Nature Hike, Snow Shoe Evening Flashlight Hike, Ice Skating, Sledding and Archery.

For couples, a romantic winter retreat begins with Tenaya’s new Escape to Romance Package. Built for two, the package starts at $285 per night and includes overnight accommodations, chocolate-covered strawberries and champagne on arrival, breakfast for two and a mood-setting chocolate kisses and rose petal turndown. While at the property, couples can choose from a rotating calendar of special activities to make their romantic mountain rendezvous even more memorable including a candlelit dinner in the intimate Embers dining room, evening snow shoe hike beneath the stars, and paint and wine evenings where guests’ artistic masterpieces become fun keepsakes of time away together. What’s more, those planning a Valentine’s Day escape can celebrate the holiday with a special menu in Embers featuring delicacies like grilled octopus, veal osso bucco and pan seared scallops. The Escape to Romance Package is available through Dec. 30, 2017 and subject to availability and blackout dates.

Insider’s Tip: While all of Tenaya’s guest rooms offer special mountain luxury, the new Garden and Contemporary Suites are especially perfect for the ultimate couples getaway. Designed by San Francisco’s famed Puccini Group, these suites have a contemporary look and mountain feel, and are located on an adults-only floor. Special amenities include fireplaces, separate living areas, exclusive Yosemite Art, hardwood flooring, free-standing soaking tubs and rain showers.

For some much needed love this winter, Tenaya’s new Spa 120 Special pairs customized treatments at the eco-friendly Ascent Spa with luxury accommodations for the ultimate me-time getaway. Available year-round, Spa 120 includes two nights acommodations in a Deluxe or Premium Room and 120 minutes of customized spa treatments. Guests can choose any combination of massage, facial, nail or body treatments to create their own 120 minutes of pure spa bliss. The package also includes a 10% dining discount (excluding alcohol and gratuity) to use throughout the stay. The Spa 120 Package begins at $289 per night and is subject to availability and blackout dates.

While families, couples and individual travelers may be content to never leave the resort, winter offers some spectacular attractions just outside the property too. The magnificience of Yosemite Valley is on full display during winter months via the Valley Loop Trail, where guests may view wonders like rare frazil ice formations, a fire-like radiance at Horsetail Falls, and the “snow cone” at Yosemite Falls. Guests can also hit the slopes at the nearby Yosemite Ski and Snowboard Area at Badger Pass (YSSA), one of California’s original ski destinations and still one of the best values in the skiing world. In addition to downhill skiing, cross country skiing, and snowboarding, YSSA also features snow tubing and snowshoe hikes. All activities can be booked throught the concierge at Tenaya Lodge.

For more information on winter packages, activities and romance at Tenaya Lodge, visit http://www.TenayaLodge.com.

About Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite

Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite is an all-season resort framed by noble evergreen forest and a rich range of Sierra recreation. The lodge, set adjacent to Yosemite National Park’s South Gate at an elevation of 5,288 feet, offers 302 rooms, suites and mountain cottage accommodations. Tenaya Lodge offers easy access to Yosemite’s iconic attractions and many guests savor the alpine serenity of Ascent Spa at Tenaya Lodge. Resort dining options run the table from casual to candlelit at Sierra, Jackalope’s, Timberloft and Embers restaurants.

About Delaware North's parks and resorts business

Delaware North Parks and Resorts is a global leader in the hospitality industry, operating lodging, food and beverage and retail services, recreational activities, and educational programming at destinations throughout North America and Australia. Delaware North operates in many of the United States’ iconic national and state parks, including Grand Canyon National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Niagara Falls State Park, as well as at cultural attractions such as Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex. Its portfolio also includes The AAA Four-Diamond Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite and several luxury resorts in Australia, including Lizard Island, a highly acclaimed resort on the Great Barrier Reef. To learn more about Delaware North’s hospitality management expertise, visit delawarenorth.com/parks-and-resorts-home.aspx.

About Delaware North

Delaware North is one of the largest privately-held hospitality and food service companies in the world. Founded in 1915 and owned by the Jacobs family for 100 years, Delaware North has global operations at high-profile places such as sports and entertainment venues, national and state parks, destination resorts and restaurants, airports, and regional casinos. Our 60,000 employee associates are dedicated to creating special experiences one guest at a time in serving more than 500 million guests annually. Delaware North has annual revenue of about $3 billion in the sports, travel hospitality, restaurants and catering, parks, resorts, gaming, and specialty retail industries. Learn more about Delaware North at delawarenorth.com.

