Nearby Now Announces Integration with ServiceTitan

Nearby Now, a mobile-enabled cloud platform helping local businesses improve local rankings everywhere they service, today announced a new integration with ServiceTitan, the #1 enterprise software for residential plumbing, HVAC, and electrical contractors.

Home services businesses share a fundamental marketing challenge with other local businesses, which is building lasting organic website rankings, not only for the city where their office is located, but for every single city they serve as well. Nearby Now makes it easy to create rich, relevant, and local content in the form of check-ins describing every job and reviews from customers at a 40% rate, and present the acquired content right on a local business’ own website to help them rank better, everywhere.

With the new Nearby Now and ServiceTitan integration, completing a job in ServiceTitan will create a rich, local checkin and request a review of the service. Every job will create content to help residential contractors rank higher in the cities that matters most, driving more traffic and more leads to their website, and boosting their engaging content on Google, Facebook, Twitter, Yelp, Angie's List and more. What’s more, Nearby Now’s white label capabilities enable local businesses and their regional or national parent organizations to completely rebrand Nearby Now as their own.

"This is the easiest way to improve site rankings at the local level in every city you serve," said Billy Coover, CEO and co-founder of Nearby Now. "Now clients that use ServiceTitan can get all the benefits of Nearby Now without any additional effort."

“Helping residential contractors grow their business is one of our main focuses at ServiceTitan,” says Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “Acquiring more reviews and getting discovered online is a key part of the process, and we are excited to partner with Nearby Now to provide our customers with a solution.”

Lawrence Snow of Valley Plumbing, an early user of this integration, says, "We saw the power of this integration early on, and it is already working well for us. The integration has allowed us to completely automate our customer review acquisitions and get a much higher response rate than we had before, and we are using the great content to drive leads to our own website."

The integration is available now on ServiceTitan Marketplace, the first-of-its-kind to connect the home services industry. For more information on the integration, visit https://marketplace.servicetitan.com/partners/reputation-management/nearby-now/.

Nearby Now's unique solution enables local business to boost rankings across their entire service areas powered by an industry-leading 40% review response rate. Nearby Now is all about delivering value directly to the client -- better rankings for their own site, more reviews for their business, lasting organic ranking value, a better online reputation, and ultimately more leads and more business. Founded in 2011, Nearby Now is a privately held company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our team is distributed across the US, and our current clients hail from the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. For more information, visit https://www.nearbynow.co.

ServiceTitan is a mobile, cloud-based software platform that helps home service companies streamline operations, improve customer service, and grow their business. ServiceTitan’s end-to-end solution for the multi-billion dollar residential home service industry includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, comprehensive reporting, marketing management tools, mobile connectivity for field techs, and Quickbooks integration. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software. ServiceTitan is the preferred software for hundreds of the world’s most successful plumbing, HVAC, and electrical companies in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit http://www.ServiceTitan.com.