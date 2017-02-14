Mark and Susan Griffin, franchise owners, are thrilled to open their 1,500-square foot donut shop in spring 2017 in Kissimmee, Florida. We’re looking forward to developing a Duck Donuts team who loves to serve others, is passionate about giving back, and enjoys making people’s day! Each Duck Donuts provides 25-40 new jobs. Past News Releases RSS Duck Donuts Franchising Company...

Russ DiGilio, founder and owner of Duck Donuts Franchising Company LLC, has announced the newest Duck Donuts location in Kissimmee, Florida, at The Crosslands Shopping Center, 710 Centerview Boulevard, situated in the Orlando tourism district.

Mark and Susan Griffin, franchise owners, are thrilled to open the doors to their 1,500-square foot donut shop in spring 2017.

“We first experienced Duck Donuts in 2007 while vacationing in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After our kids had their first Duck Donuts, it quickly became a ‘must do’ part of our vacation each year. With each summer visit to Duck Donuts, we discussed how incredible it would be to bring this experience from one of the places we love to another place we love--Orlando," says franchisee Mark Griffin.

Duck Donuts is committed to growth in the Sunshine State and Griffin plans to open a total of four new locations in the Orlando region, beginning this spring. Orlando, the Theme Park Capital of the World, is named a Top City for Winter Travel by Travel + Leisure and a top city on Forbes’ 20 Most Affordable Cities for Family Travel.

“We’re looking forward to developing a Duck Donuts team who loves to serve others, is passionate about giving back, and enjoys making people’s day! Each Duck Donuts provides 25-40 new jobs—if you’re seeking a place to make a difference in addition to being excited about coming to work each day, stop in to see me at our new location,” says Griffin.

Orlando is home to over 115 park and recreation sites, AirTran Airways headquarters, the United States Tennis Association National Campus, and was named number 1 on Cvent’s Top Meeting Destinations in the U.S.

“We’re excited to offer even more family traditions to the great state of Florida and to the families visiting Orlando,” says DiGilio. Riding a wave of organic franchise growth, Duck Donuts Franchising Company has 34 open stores and 140 contracts as of February 10, 2017.

Donuts at The Crosslands Shopping Center will be made fresh to order 7 days a week; Sunday-Thursday from 6:30 a.m.—7 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 6:30 a.m.—9 p.m. For Grand Opening specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Kissimmee Facebook page, or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.com.

About Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts was founded in 2006 by Russ DiGilio in Duck, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious & made to order!™ donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”

By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities and by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their communities. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, VA, in 2013, and there are now 34 open franchise locations and 140 contracts.

Duck Donuts store openings are scheduled for:

Fredericksburg, VA – February

Hilton Head, SC – February

Jacksonville, NC – February

Stafford, VA – February

Alexandria, VA – March

Hershey, PA – March

Pittsburgh, PA – April

Cincinnati, OH – April

Duck Donuts emphasizes the importance of giving back to the local community through their #QuackGivesBack initiatives every month. “Our mission is twofold,” says DiGilio, “to serve the most amazing warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts, and to contribute to the communities we call home.”

The Duck Donuts Experience

“We discovered that the most powerful marketing advantage we have is the aroma of warm donuts wafting from every store. Our light vanilla cake donut is a little crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, made fresh right in front of you, hand-dipped in hot icing, and sprinkled with your choice of delicious toppings and drizzles. It’s that simple,” says DiGilio.

Children (and grownups) love to stand on the strategically placed step in the waiting area, allowing them to see the entire process as the donut machine cooks and carries their donuts down the line, where they are dipped, topped, packaged, and served warm in the box. Duck Donuts serves its own signature coffee blends—Riptide Roast, Light House Blend, and Sunset Pier Decaf with new special seasonal flavors changing throughout the year—and offers breakfast options, as well as catering services. Indoor and outdoor seating is available at most locations.

To learn more or to share your Duck Donuts experience, Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, or send us a Tweet.

