Perennial Funding Recognized as a Top Mortgage Professional

Corey Gee, President of Perennial Funding LLC was featured as a top mortgage professional in the February 2017 Edition of Top Agent Magazine. Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents and mortgage professionals in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the mortgage industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.

http://www.topagentmagazine.com/profiles/flipbook/127/book.html#p=22

To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine the mortgage professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. ALL Candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated as it speaks to a certain success level all mortgage professionals strive for. The only real estate magazine written for top real estate agents about top real estate agents, Top Agent has set itself apart as a trusted source of real estate information and inspiration. Corey Gee is a stellar example of the kind of prominent leaders of real estate we are proud to feature in Top Agent Magazine.

“I am honored to have our team recognized by Top Agent Magazine. To see the hard work from so many people come together to create such a wonderful and rewarding environment is the most rewarding of all.”

Perennial Funding, LLC Featured in Top Agent Magazine