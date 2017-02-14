Novant Health - Huntersville We chose Voalte as our clinical communication provider of choice based on the company’s comprehensive solutions and proven track record in the marketplace.

Voalte, the leader in healthcare communication technology and No. 1 Secure Communications Platform as ranked by KLAS, today announced an enterprise-wide agreement to deploy Voalte Platform™ for care team collaboration at Novant Health. The four-state integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals launched the multi-phase project with Apple iPhones™ running Voalte Platform at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, followed by Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, both in North Carolina. Novant Health will ultimately standardize communication across 14 hospitals in four states, with a total of approximately 2,600 beds.

“We chose Voalte as our clinical communication provider of choice based on the company’s comprehensive solutions and proven track record in the marketplace,” said James Kluttz, Senior Director and Chief Technology Officer at Novant Health. “Standardizing communication across the Novant Health system is integral to our mission of bringing together world-class technology and clinicians to deliver safe, high-quality care and improve outcomes for the more than 4 million patients we serve annually.”

The Voalte Platform implementation includes Voalte One™ for nurses at the point of care, Voalte Me™ for physicians and others using personal smartphones outside the hospital, and Voalte Messenger™ for unit coordinators and other desk-based staff. Voalte Platform replaces older methods of communication, decreases the use of overhead paging, and integrates with Novant Health’s PBX phone systems to bring communication together on one powerful smartphone.

Novant Health also plans to run Epic Rover on the Voalte smartphones, giving caregivers a mobile application that links barcode scanning workflows, such as medication administration and specimen collection, directly with the electronic medical record.

“We are looking forward to helping Novant Health’s caregivers continue to deliver a remarkable experience to the patients they serve in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia,” said Adam McMullin, Voalte Chairman and CEO. “With one comprehensive care team communication solution connecting the entire health system and providing instant access to patient information, physicians, nurses and staff can focus more on patient care, patient safety and improving outcomes.”

About Novant Health

Novant Health is a four-state integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to our communities. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,200 physicians and 25,000 team members who make healthcare remarkable at nearly 500 locations, including 14 medical centers and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Novant Health is committed to serving more than 4 million patients annually. In 2014, Novant Health provided more than $639 million in community benefit, including charity care and services. Novant Health is ranked as one of the nation’s top 20 integrated delivery networks by IMS Health.

For more information, please visit NovantHealth.org. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Voalte

Voalte develops smartphone solutions that simplify caregiver communication. Ranked number-one and named 2017 Category Leader in the Best in KLAS: Software & Services report for the Secure Communications Platform segment, Voalte is the only company to offer a comprehensive Mobile Communication Strategy that enables care teams inside and outside the hospital to access and exchange information securely. Voalte customers benefit from a solid smartphone infrastructure that supports their existing systems and expands to accommodate future technologies. Founded in 2008, Voalte is a privately held company based in Sarasota, Florida. Voalte solutions are now available to more than 132,000 caregivers throughout the United States. For more information, visit voalte.com or follow @Voalte on Twitter.

# # #