Hall, 34, is the recipient of the 2017 Charlie Sifford Exemption. The annual exemption provides an opportunity for a top golfer who represents the advancement of diversity in golf and wouldn’t otherwise be eligible to compete in the event. In 2009, the inaugural tournament exemption was named in honor of Charlie Sifford on the 40th anniversary of his victory at the 1969 Northern Trust Open. Sifford was a championship golfer instrumental in desegregating the PGA.

Hall was a top-ranked junior player and was the first-ever African American to play on a golf scholarship at Ohio State. He was the Big Ten Golf champion in 2004, playing for Ohio State. Hall now plays professionally on the SwingThought Pro Golf Tour and Advocates Pro Golf Tour.

Hall has been deaf since age 2, but has never let his hearing impairment impede his ability to thrive and communicate with others. He concedes his lack of hearing presents challenges, but has mainly served to help him use all of his other senses and abilities. “I learned pretty quick I was going to have to work harder, because I was deaf,” Hall said.

Hall says one of the highlights of his career was meeting Charlie Sifford a few years ago. “My dad and I visited his home a couple of times while playing in a Web.com Tour event in Cleveland. It was wonderful spending time with him listening to his stories and getting great advice about golf.”

The Genesis Open takes place at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. Hall will begin the week playing in the tournament’s Pro Am golf contest on Monday and then take to the greens on Thursday and Friday for the PGA official tournament.

Previous Northern Trust Charlie Sifford Exemption recipients include Vincent Johnson (2009), Joshua Wooding (2010), Joseph Bramlett (2011), Andy Walker (2012), Jeremiah Wooding (2013), Harold Varner III (2014), Carlos Sainz Jr. (2015), and J.J. Spaun (2016).

