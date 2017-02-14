The American Society for Clinical Pathology’s (ASCP) Choosing Wisely Champions program is seeking to recognize individual clinicians, as well as pathologists, laboratory professionals, and clinical teams for their commitment to the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) Foundation’s Choosing Wisely Campaign.

Since ASCP joined the Choosing Wisely Campaign in 2013, many of its members have been working to advance the campaign’s ideals, which are intended to reduce test overuse and to encourage clinicians and patients to question which tests are really necessary to reduce test overuse and improve the nation’s healthcare system.

“The Choosing Wisely Champions program seeks to recognize individual clinicians for their contributions to the campaign, inspire clinicians seeking to implement Choosing Wisely in their own practice, and demonstrate how clinicians are driving change in health care,” said Lee H. Hilborne, MD, MPH, DLM(ASCP)CM, FASCP, Chair, ASCP Effective Test Utilization Subcommittee. “Clinicians can learn from one another by highlighting exemplars.”

When nominating an ASCP Choosing Wisely Champion, some areas to consider include individuals or teams that have:



Advanced Choosing Wisely in their practice

Played a major role in development of ASCP Choosing Wisely recommendations

Helped educate ASCP members about Choosing Wisely and/or recommendations

Conducted measurement of the Choosing Wisely recommendations

Validated research of importance of the Choosing Wisely recommendations

Demonstrated leadership of a localized Choosing Wisely effort

Served as a spokesperson for ASCP or its Choosing Wisely campaign

Nominations should include a brief description of how clinicians are implementing Choosing Wisely and examples of how those contributions are advancing the goals of the campaign. Because the Choosing Wisely campaign is focused on evidence-based findings, please provide any data, metrics, articles, and impact reports, if they are available.

The deadline for submitting nominations is April 27. For more information, contact Edna Garcia, MPH, Senior Manager, Scientific Engagement and Research, ASCP Institute of Science, Technology and Policy, at edna.garcia(at)ascp(dot)org. To learn more about Choosing Wisely, go to http://www.ascp.org/choosingwisely.

