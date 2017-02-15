Sundown AI Joins the Cisco Solution Partner Program

Sundown AI, which builds artificial intelligence systems for customer service, announced that it has joined the Cisco® Solution Partner Program as a Solution Partner. The Internet of Everything (IoE) continues to bring together people, processes, data and things to enhance the relevancy of network connections. As a member of the Cisco Solution Partner Program, Sundown AI is able to quickly create and deploy Artificial solutions to enhance the capabilities, performance and management of the network to capture value in the IoE.

“We’re at a crossroads in the IoE when choosing to add Artificial Intelligence as a layer to make systems smarter will become a huge differentiator. The organizations that embrace AI will see boosts in productivity, improved customer service and reduced labor costs” said Fabio Cardenas, President of Sundown AI. “As a solutions provider of the next generation AI for customer service, we are working with Cisco on additional tools to make unified communications and ICT a bit smarter.”

The Cisco Solution Partner Program, part of the Cisco Partner Ecosystem, unites Cisco with third-party independent hardware and software vendors to deliver integrated solutions to joint customers. As a Solution Partner, Sundown AI offers a complementary AI product offering and has started to collaborate with Cisco to meet the needs of joint customers.. For more information on Sundown AI, go to: https://marketplace.cisco.com/catalog/companies/sundown-ai

About Sundown AI:

Sundown AI builds self learning Artificial Intelligence applications that are powered by NLP, graph algorithms and machine learning. They automate customer service and sales via existing business suites to help companies grow. Organizations can use Chloe, Sundown’s AI platform, in chats, emails, sms, kiosks, websites, and mobile apps to improve the customer experience and lower labor costs. Sundown AI’s system automates training, handles complex workflows and automatically learns from each interaction. With Sundown AI’s solutions, companies with be able to reduce costs, boost productivity and increase customer satisfaction.

