Did Archduke Franz Ferdinand's assassination actually start World War I? Why did Nixon write an entire speech about a dog? And how is "Ich bin ein Berliner" even pronounced? These are the questions every student of history asks themselves. But in school, specific historical texts are often skimmed over for the sake of thinking more broadly about the big picture.

Enter: Shmoop. Shmoop (http://www.shmoop.com), a digital publisher known for its award-winning test prep and certified online courses, has summarized and analyzed nearly fifty famous primary sources from history, squeezing out every bit of historical goodness possible. They provide everything you could ever want to know about these historical documents: a summary that clears up any old-timey or legal mumbo-jumbo that might be in there, an in-depth discussion of the historical context surrounding the document, and a section that compares and contrasts the text with other similar and not-so-similar texts. All that plus an analysis of key figures, themes, and quotes, and dozens of other insights.

From Sojourner Truth's "Ain't I a Woman?" to FDR's First Fireside Chat to the Miranda v. Arizona Supreme Court case, each historical text is given the full treatment, topped off with Shmoop's signature wit. As an example, every summary section includes a "tl;dr" recap of the text. The Zimmermann Telegram is summed up with "Yo, Mexico, wanna fight the U.S.? xoxo Germany." And the Stamp Act? "Everything printed on paper is going to cost more. Oh yeah, and dice too." Sounds about right.

"Understanding the big picture in history is absolutely necessary," says David Siminoff, founder of Shmoop. "But it shouldn't come at the expense of digging into the texts themselves. In a world where wars are fought over phrases, actually reading and analyzing the words written by the people who came before us can deepen our understanding of our past—and our future."

