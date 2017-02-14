Denver's new Dairy Block development will feature six-story office tower, a 172-room independent hotel and 66,000 square feet of prime retail and restaurant space.

McWHINNEY – a Colorado-based premier real estate investor and developer with expertise in mixed-use, commercial, multi-family and hospitality assets – has hired two key new leaders as it embarks on a dynamic growth strategy for 2017.

Peter Lauener is now serving as President of McWHINNEY and John Montaquila is serving as Chief Financial Officer.

Lauener is a veteran real estate professional who has overseen large, master-planned communities and built thousands of residential units, as well as office, industrial and commercial projects. He spent the last 15 years at Intracorp, where he focused on entitling and building urban residential projects from single family to high-density apartments and condos.

With more than 25 years of real estate finance and investment experience, Montaquila has worked for several leading real estate operating companies, including Security Capital Group and M3 Capital Partners.

Based in Denver and Loveland, Colorado, McWHINNEY has developed more than 6,000 acres and 6.5 million square feet of property across the Rocky Mountain region and West Coast since 1991.

McWHINNEY is currently finalizing plans for several new mixed-use developments, including projects in Central and Southern California, Portland, mid-town Omaha, Northern Colorado and metro Denver.

Dairy Block – Denver, Colorado

McWHINNEY, Grand American Inc. and Sage Hospitality are redeveloping a prominent downtown Denver block in the historic Lower Downtown district (LoDo) into Dairy Block, a mixed-used redevelopment opening this spring. Dairy Block will feature a six-story office tower, 66,000 square feet of prime retail and restaurant space, a 172-room independent hotel and a 392-car below grade parking grade, all of which are being integrated with the three existing historic buildings.

The AC Hotel Portland – Portland, Oregon

Opening this spring, McWHINNEY and Sage Hospitality are building a 13-story Marriott-branded hotel in the heart of downtown Portland that will feature 204 contemporary guest rooms.

Centerra – Loveland, Colorado

McWHINNEY development Centerra - the largest master-planned community in Northern Colorado – is already home to more than 1,500 homes, townhomes, condos and apartments, a major retail center, the University of Colorado Health-Medical Center of the Rockies and a Motorplex with eight car dealerships. Planning is underway for the development of two additional parcels totaling 160 acres at Centerra with two hotels, 400 apartment units and an 84,000-square-foot light industrial building.

The Elizabeth Hotel & Cycle Apartments - Fort Collins, Colorado

McWHINNEY is currently co-developing The Elizabeth Hotel with Sage Hospitality, which will open later this year with 164 new hotel rooms, as well as the 405-unit Cycle Apartments adjacent to the Foothills Mall, opening this summer.

Sova & Ride – Denver, Colorado

Two new McWHINNEY multi-family projects will open soon in downtown Denver, including the 12-story, 211-unit Sova development in the Uptown neighborhood and Ride, 92 micro-units with Light Rail access in River North (RiNo).

McWHINNEY - which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year - employs 125 people. The company is committed to launching new lifestyle communities, developing vibrant mixed-use places and crafting new retail concepts for local residents, employees and visitors to connect with and enjoy. For more information, please visit http://www.mcwhinney.com.

