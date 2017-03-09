If students aren't quite grasping what's going on, we Shmoop the next day after a long night's reading. It has been especially helpful while reading Shakespeare!"

Reading a modern English version of Shakespeare just isn't the same. But, uh, not understanding what on earth he's saying? Not so great either. Shmoop's Shakespeare in Modern English gives students the best of both worlds: reading the original text right alongside a modern English translation and summary.

Shmoop (http://www.shmoop.com) is known for its all-inclusive guide to Shakespeare called Shmooping Shakespeare, which includes everything students could ever want to know about the Bard: in-depth summary and analysis of every single one of his plays and many of his poems; an extensive biography; an entire section devoted to his most famous quotes and another devoted to the words he coined; and Shmoop's famous Shakespeare Translator, which lets users turn their speak into Shakespeake.

Shakespeare in Modern English is the cherry on top, giving users the ability to read Shakespeare's plays in their entirety while getting side-by-side insight into what's actually happening in each scene. "If students aren't quite grasping what's going on, we Shmoop the next day after a long night's reading," says Jade Clukey, teacher at Carrabassett Valley Academy in Maine. "It has been especially helpful while reading Shakespeare!"

Students and teachers looking for more structured lessons on Shakespeare can subscribe to Shmoop and get access to courses like Shakespeare in Context and Shakespeare's Plays, even earning college credit. Schools and districts can get bulk discounts on already below-market-rate materials by contacting sales(at)shmoop.com.

About Shmoop

Shmoop offers hundreds of thousands of pages of original content. Their Online Courses, Test Prep, Teaching Guides, Learning Guides, and interactive Study Tools are written by teachers and experts and balance a teen-friendly, approachable style with academically rigorous concepts. Shmoop sees 15 million unique visitors a month across desktop and mobile. The company has won numerous awards from EdTech Digest, Tech & Learning, and the Association of Educational Publishers. Launched in 2008, Shmoop makes the magic happen from a labradoodle-patrolled office in Mountain View, California.