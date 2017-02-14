Tompkins International Names Gene Tyndall President of MonarchFx

We are excited to have Tyndall in this new role. His deep experience and knowledge will add value to the Alliance and to its customers.

Tompkins International is pleased to announce that Gene Tyndall, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Solutions and Business and Development Officer, is appointed President, MonarchFx, the Division of Tompkins International that provides eFulfillment services to sellers of products online.

MonarchFx is a special alliance of logistics services providers, the leading supply chain technology, and transportation service providers, that provides sellers one-stop eFulfillment with reasonable pricing and high levels of service. Jim Tompkins, Chairman and CEO, MonarchFx, states, “We are excited to have Tyndall in this new role. His deep experience and knowledge will add value to the Alliance and to its customers.”

Tyndall is a highly respected supply chain consultant, industry veteran, and thought leader. Prior to joining Tompkins International, he was President of Ryder Global Supply Chain Solutions, Global Leader and Senior Partner of the Ernst & Young Supply Chain Management Consulting Practice, and a United States Navy Officer. He has over 30 years experience with over a hundred multinational corporations and domestic companies, in strategy development, new process design, technology, and leading practices. Many of the best practices in place today across all industries are due to his thought leadership and leadership.

Tyndall has co-authored several books and written numerous articles on supply chain management, as well as being quoted by business and public media. His book, Supercharging Supply Chains: New Ways to Increase Value Through Global Operational Excellence, is recognized as a leading guide for managers seeking to achieve higher levels of performance and thus stronger stakeholder value.

Tyndall holds graduate degrees from The George Washington University and his bachelors from the University of Maryland. He is also a graduate of the Institute for Advanced International Management in Switzerland and has attended advanced management programs at Harvard University, Stanford University, and the University of Miami. He was elected to the Global Logistics Hall of Fame and has been honored as “Innovator of the Year” by Information Management.

MonarchFx is honored to have Tyndall as its President.