CipherLab USA, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of Automatic Identification and Data Capture/Collection products and systems, will showcase its latest Android Mobility and Scanning Solutions at NGA Show 2017, booth# 1004 at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV. CipherLab will have the Intelligent Order Entry solution with the latest Android Rugged mobile computers and barcode scanners on display.

CipherLab’s mobile computers deliver superior functionality and accurate performance. CipherLab provides both solutions for replacing existing Windows mobile computer or consumer grade smart phone.

“We provide the mobile computing solutions for terminal emulation, remote desktop, web application, and end user’s home grown application. The cost saving on CipherLab’s offering is beyond your imagination and will lower end user’s total cost of ownership.” stated by Luis Wu, Vice President and General Manager of CipherLab USA.

CipherLab’s 9700 series industrial computer and RS30 series touch mobile computer are added to existing 8000 series dedicated operation system mobile computer for Telxon replacement. This completes CipherLab’s offerings to fulfil the emerging needs on replacement of existing mobile computers.

The 9700 series industrial mobile computer performs with versatility and functionality, while maintaining industrial ruggedness. Fully protected with IP65 standards, 9700 series' multiple reader options of laser, 2D imager, extended range laser and near/far 2D imager give users a wide range of data collection options. Its 3 keypad options deliver user friendly usage at all times, In particular, the 53 alphanumeric key serves as an alternative for terminal emulation. Instant data transmission is made possible with CCXv4 certified IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n and Push-to-talk features voice transmission which pushes productivity even higher in WLAN environments. The new 9700 mobile computer operates on both Windows and Android platforms. Additionally, essential accessories such as pistol grip and software support makes operation simple with this handheld terminal.

The CipherLab RS30 defines a smartphone-like touch mobile computer precisely designed to meet the demands of the customer-facing mobile workers in field sales, field service, retail and healthcare industries. The CipherLab RS30 is a touch-centric device that operates with the Android 4.4 OS. Built with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the 4.7" multi-touch panel is well protected against falls but still sensitive to touches from even latex gloves. Along with ruggedness, extra protective boot further secures your data collection from various harsh environments. Additionally, a backup battery and reliable 802.11 b/g/n ensures your collected data is safe from low battery and location roaming. Equipped with the options of linear imager, laser and 2D imager, near field communication ( NFC) and practical features, the RS30 handheld mobile computer offers a rugged and intelligent solution to your application needs.

For more details and specifications regarding CipherLab Mobile Computers and Barcode Scanners or request for demo, please send an email to NASales@cipherlab.com or contact our office at 888-300-9779 by phone.

