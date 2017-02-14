Convenient Cupid: Vend it at Valentine's Day

“Innovation is at the core of the convenience services industry today, taking unattended retail to dynamic new levels,” said Roni Moore, NAMA Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations.

If you're pressed for time this Valentine's Day, a vending machine or kiosk may be just the place to find a timely gift for your special someone.

Here’s a Top Ten List:

1. Car – In Atlanta, Nashville, Houston or Austin? Pick up your Valentine’s new ride at Carvana, a car vending machine.

2. Champagne – Pop some bubbly to celebrate your love! Find mini bottles in a Moët & Chandon vending machine at the Mandarin Oriental in Las Vegas.

3. Cupcakes – If it's sweets for the sweet, Sprinkles Cupcakes sends up delectable cupcakes at Cupcake ATM’s in Beverly Hills, Chicago, New York and other cities around the country. Sweeten up your Valentine with fun flavors ranging from chocolate marshmallow to lemon coconut to triple cinnamon, and even score a treat for your beloved canine as well!

4. Flowers – Traveling by air and need flowers for your love on the run? Stop by one of the many 24-Hour Flower kiosks in airports across the country for a fresh bouquet of this Valentine’s Day staple.

5. Get Glam – Ladies on the fly can purchase travel-friendly makeup and skincare products at Benefit Cosmetics’ Glam Up & Away beauty kiosks in airports across the country.

6. Gourmet Delights – Planning a romantic dinner at home? Beverly Hills Caviar offers Beluga caviar, salmon caviar and more, ready to go with Mother of Pearl flatware at machines in Beverly Hills, California.

7. Locally Made – Support community culture and gift your Valentine a piece of art, jewelry or apparel produced and designed by local artists located in a SouveNEAR vending machine in airports in Kansas City, Oakland and San Francisco.

8. Make Memories – Capture magical moments with your love and share them with friends and family via social media with Snapchat Spectacles, found in pop-up vending machines around the country.

9. Original Art – Impress your love with an original artwork from one of 100 Art-o-mat vending machines around the country. These vintage cigarette machines-turned-art galleries carry works from around 400 artists, including painted wood blocks, watercolors, mini sculptures, jewelry and more.

10. Sole Support - After dancing the night away in heels, emergency flats are the key to happy feet. Find shoes that roll to fit in your purse from the Flat Out of Heels vending machines in Miami to keep the party going in comfort and style.

