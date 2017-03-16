Shmoop Releases Learning Guides to Computer Science and Programming

Ask any curious middle schooler, and they probably know how to program in at least one language. But ask them what programming is, and you'll get a lot of blank stares. That's what we're hoping to change.

Learning to code is the name of the game these days. But what if someone just wants to figure out what it even means to code? Shmoop (http://www.shmoop.com), a digital publisher known for its award-winning test prep and certified online courses, has the answers. And it won't cost users a dime.

Shmoop recently released over a dozen guides to various computer science topics. Those who are just starting out can dig into guides about How Computers Work, How the Internet Works, and How Programming Works. More advanced Shmoopers can try out How Boolean Logic Works, How Recursion Works, How Iterative Loops Work, and more. Each guide includes a description of the key concepts, a rundown of the key math and science it relies on, and a detailed guide to—yep—how it works.

The goal? To show how the often scary, always daunting world of computer science and technology is actually pretty accessible. Boolean logic? It's basically just a Google search. Dynamic programming? If a student has ever played with Legos, they've got it down. Iterative loops? Sounds fancy, but it's really just a programmer's version of find and replace. By breaking topics down into relatable and engaging pieces, anyone can understand computer science with Shmoop.

"Ask any curious middle schooler, and they probably know how to program in at least one language," says David Siminoff, founder of Shmoop. "But ask them what programming is, and you'll get a lot of blank stares. That's what we're hoping to change."

Students and teachers looking for more structured lessons in Computer Science can subscribe to Shmoop and get access to dozens of computer science and programming courses. Schools and districts can get bulk discounts on already below-market-rate materials by contacting sales@shmoop.com.

About Shmoop

Shmoop offers hundreds of thousands of pages of original content. Their Online Courses, Test Prep, Teaching Guides, Learning Guides, and interactive Study Tools are written by teachers and experts and balance a teen-friendly, approachable style with academically rigorous concepts. Shmoop sees 15 million unique visitors a month across desktop and mobile. The company has won numerous awards from EdTech Digest, Tech & Learning, and the Association of Educational Publishers. Launched in 2008, Shmoop makes the magic happen from a labradoodle-patrolled office in Mountain View, California.