Trivantis Announces CourseMill Featured in 2017 Top 50 LMS Report

We’re proud to have CourseMill featured in the 2017 Top 50 LMS Report.

Trivantis®, makers of CourseMill®, Lectora®, and ReviewLink™, is pleased to announce that CourseMill ranked on the 2017 Top 50 LMS Report published by The Craig Weiss Group, LLC. The 2017 report includes the top 50 learning management systems based on research of over 1,000 LMS vendors from all over the world.

“We’re proud to have CourseMill featured in the 2017 Top 50 LMS Report,” said John Blackmon, Chief Technology Officer of Trivantis. “With CourseMill, users have the ability to easily deliver, track, and report on eLearning content. Advanced Reports in CourseMill allows our customers to quickly create detailed, custom reports and graphs, which are as simple as using the drag-and-drop features.”

Regarding the inclusion of CourseMill on the 2017 Top 50 LMS Report, Craig Weiss, CEO and Lead Analyst of The Craig Weiss Group, said, “CourseMill is an excellent LMS choice for those looking to save valuable time on reporting and have the ability to customize their reports according to specific requirements. In addition, CourseMill’s Advanced Reports make it easy to track learning and present results to managers and stakeholders in visual charts and graphs.”

This year’s Top 50 LMS Report provides the ability to view a customized Top 50 report based upon the criteria of choice. Selection options include the following:



Vertical

Features

Mobile specific options

Social specific options

The Craig factor—a learning card with points allotted based on six areas

Audience type

Number of users

The report shares extensive detail on the Top 50 LMSs, including company information, implementation time, product roadmaps, feature details, security and privacy details, apps, unique approaches to learning, training and support, along with setup fees and pricing.

For more information about CourseMill and the complete eLearning solution offered by Trivantis, go to Trivantis.com.

About Trivantis

Trivantis® empowers inspired learning with CourseMill®, Lectora®, and ReviewLink™ eLearning software. Since the company’s founding in 1999, Trivantis has been an innovative leader in the eLearning industry. CourseMill with Advanced Reports offers easy-to-use and quick reporting. Lectora is the world’s leading eLearning authoring software with Responsive Course Design™ for easy mobile-friendly development. Responsive Course Design provides a timesaving “design once, publish to all devices” approach to creating content that is essential for our multi-device world today. With Lectora, it’s easy for organizations to use the desktop or cloud-based tool to quickly create award-winning, engaging training for all devices. Trivantis’ solutions are offered in seven languages and used by large enterprises, Global 2000 companies, small and mid-sized businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions across the world.

About The Craig Weiss Group

The Craig Weiss Group, LLC, provides consulting services to buyers and vendors in the e-learning industry. For the second year in a row (2016, 2015), Craig Weiss, CEO and Lead Analyst, has been named the most influential person in the world for e-learning (by his peers).

Craig writes the E-Learning 24/7 blog, which is read every week in 154 countries, territories and colonial territories. Since he launched the blog in late 2009, his forecasts and projections on e-learning have been over 90% accurate.

Craig speaks regularly at conferences, events, and companies around the world.