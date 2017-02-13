Military Spouse of the Year® Program Celebrates 10 Years “For this past decade, the Military Spouse of the Year® Award has given a powerful voice to military spouses and appropriately recognized them for the incredible support they bring to our nation’s defense establishment.

The names of individual Base winners were announced today for the 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® award presented by Military Spouse Magazine. Winners were selected from a group of more than 400 nominees after one week of online national voting. Americans are invited to learn more about each of these accomplished Base Spouses of the Year® at msoy.militaryspouse.com.

In 2013, Military Spouse Magazine expanded the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program by introducing the military installation award. Since then, nominations have been accepted at the Base (Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy), District (Coast Guard), and State (National Guard) level. Voters then elect a Base-level winner at each of these installations. Base Spouses of the Year® represent the best advocates for his or her base, and are key to spearheading grassroots communication and driving change within their local military community.

“Armed Forces Insurance is delighted to be the title sponsor for this outstanding program, one that adds deserved recognition to the valuable assistance that military spouses provide to our nation's Armed Forces,” commented Garry L. Parks, Lieutenant General, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), Chairman, Armed Forces Insurance. “For this past decade, the Military Spouse of the Year Award has given a powerful voice to military spouses and appropriately recognized them for the incredible support they bring to our nation’s defense establishment.”

The Top 18 Base-level winners will be announced on February 15, followed by a national online vote of more than 200 base-level representatives in late February to determine each Branch of Service 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Branch Spouse of the Year®.

The overall 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® will be revealed at a VIP event in Washington, DC on May 12 attended by Base- and Branch-level winners, military officials and leaders in the spouse community. For additional information on the Military Spouse of the Year Program® visit msoy.militaryspouse.com.

