Oxford University Press and the ISA will work together to review existing articles in the Encyclopedia and to commission new articles, forming the basis of a leading-edge, continuously updated, digital Research Encyclopedia of International Studies.

“ISA is thrilled to be re-launching our reference project with Oxford University Press. We look forward to a very fruitful collaboration that will provide top-shelf reference articles for use by scholars and students around the world,” said Mark A. Boyer, Executive Director, International Studies Association.

Niko Pfund, President and Academic Publisher at Oxford University Press added, “OUP is delighted to expand our partnership with ISA, whose journals we are privileged to publish, to another arena of scholarly excellence.”

The current version of the title will be made available on Oxford Reference in February 2017 with the expanded Research Encyclopedia of International Studies forthcoming.

About the Oxford Research Encyclopedia (ORE) Program:

The Oxford Research Encyclopedias are a major initiative from Oxford University Press to address the changing needs of university-level digital research by delivering authoritative overview articles that provide readers with everything they need to know about an unfamiliar topic in a compact, easily digestible format.

Through the ORE program, Oxford is building dynamic online encyclopedias in all the major disciplines that will be continuously updated by the world’s leading scholars, scientists, and researchers. With expert editors and peer-review, the ORE project will combine the discoverability of digital with the standards of academic publishing.

Updated monthly, each ORE will grow alongside the field it covers. The goal is to give readers a sophisticated grounding on a topic of research and to point to other relevant sources.

“ISA’s vision for the Research Encyclopedia of International Studies as a high-level, peer-reviewed, regularly updated digital publication is perfectly attuned to the aims of the Oxford Research Encyclopedia Program,” says Damon Zucca, Scholarly Reference Publisher at OUP, “and we are thrilled to be working together to breathe new life into this important reference work.”

