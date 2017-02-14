ACS Athletics and Front Rush announced today the release of their new mobile first ACS Eval tool that helps college coaches make offers to prospects faster and more efficient.

This new tool provides college football staff with the ability to grade, share information, and seamlessly extend offers to recruits by automating the evaluation process and expediting communication amongst coaches on the road and staff in the office. ACS Eval can be customized to each team’s process to allow its best evaluators to quickly rate prospects and easily escalate the recruit to the next coach that needs to complete an evaluation.

ACS Eval shares information real-time with staff as they are evaluating film, merging powerful desktop tools with mobile friendly ease of use for coaches who are on the road. Mike Groce, Assistant Director of Football Recruiting decided to make Oklahoma State University one of the first NCAA Division I football programs to implement ACS Eval for Spring Recruiting this year. “This was an easy decision to use this tool for our evaluations,” said Groce, “because our coaches can do everything on their phones instead of the paper form we’ve used in the past – whether they’re looking at film or evaluating an athlete in person.”

ACS Eval can be customized to adapt to a team’s particular process. “We designed ACS Eval to help coaches get up and running quickly, as the tool can be setup to use the same grading system and workflow process teams use now so it instantly makes sense when a coach sees it on their phone," said Brad Downs, CEO of Front Rush.

ACS Eval is the first of a number of product releases to come as the result of the ACS/Front Rush merger late last year which created a single integrated company that marries the most highly reviewed coach experience of any vendor in the market with the most robust compliance solution in the market. “This evaluation tool is the first of many products that will come out of the Front Rush/ACS merger. No matter which recruiting system you use, I challenge any coach to spend 15 minutes in a demo and not see the power ACS Eval can add to his or her success in recruiting,” said Phillip Engle, CEO of ACS Athletics.

For more information on ACS Eval or to schedule a product demo, go to http://www.acsathletics.com/ACSEval.

About Front Rush:

Front Rush's focus is to provide college coaches with top notch recruiting and scouting software. With a focus on user experience and amazing customer support, Front Rush has grown to be the largest recruiting and scouting solution in college athletics. Over 7,200 teams, representing nearly 1,100 higher education institutions use Front Rush. For more information on Front Rush, visit http://www.FrontRush.com.

About ACS Athletics:

ACS Athletics simplifies how athletic departments work allowing coaches and administrators to focus on winning and building successful programs. ACS is the leading provider of web and mobile solutions for increasing staff productivity and reducing risk in collegiate athletics. ACS gives customers a competitive advantage by providing an integrated, holistic approach to managing recruiting, compliance, operations, communications, and student-athlete information on one platform. ACS customers are more efficient, organized, and compliant, and are better positioned to communicate and develop relationships that are vital to their success. Founded in 1999, ACS Athletics is a privately held company headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information on ACS Athletics, visit http://www.ACSathletics.com.

Media Contact:

Phillip Engle

800-343-6220 Ext. 375

Phillip(at)ACSathletics(dot)com