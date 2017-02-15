Best of all, the proceeds benefit the LGBTQ community. The National LGBTQ Task Force, the event's producer, donates a significant portion of the proceeds to South Florida LGBTQ organizations.

As winter slogs onward toward its snowy, slushy, freezing conclusion, those who do not live in Miami increasingly think of only one thing: South Beach. But if anyone needed an additional reason to head down to the tropics in early March, there's the Winter Party Festival.

Founded in 1994, the original Winter Party featured just one event, Miami's mega-dance party ever held in on the beach. The blend of South Beach, surf and sand, along with beautiful people, music and weather, proved to be irresistible combination for Winter Party Festival success. Soon, thousands of men were pouring in from around the world, making this one of the hottest weekends on the gay calendar in every sense.

Over the years, Winter Party has grown and evolved to a weeklong celebration with dozens of events, from cocktail parties, to art expos to movie screenings — and parties, parties and more parties. The roster of international DJ talent and Miami's unparalleled clubs provide the kind of parties that could never happen anyplace else in the world.

Best of all, the proceeds benefit the LGBTQ community. The National LGBTQ Task Force, the event's producer, donates a significant portion of the proceeds to South Florida LGBTQ organizations. In 2016, the Task Force donated a record-breaking $275,000, bringing its total to $2.4 million since the organization began producing it in 2005.

This year’s event is already shaping up to be a major success, with passes and tickets selling out at many levels. Corporate support is also at its highest, with major sponsorships from the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, Bacardi, Impulse Group, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, The Art of Shaving, BIOFITNESS LAB, Hornet, Miami-Dade Tourist Development Council, Showtime and more.

The dancing begins Thursday with the appropriately named Ignite, the first of many to take over one of Miami's mega clubs. Friday gets even hotter with late-late-night Heat on the Terrace and in the Basement of famed Club Space. Don't oversleep, or you'll miss one of the weekend’s major highlights, Saturday’s Under One Sun Pool Party - Presented by Impulse Group, which takes over the glamorous beachfront hotel pool area of the Deauville Beach Resort. This event features DJs direct from Sydney, Kitty Glitter and Dan Slater, and is guaranteed to be wet-and-wild fun with amazing eye candy. That night, the party continues with two floors of Energy at the HOTTEST LGBTQ club in Miami Beach, Score.

On Sunday comes the weekend’s signature event, the all-day-into-evening Beach Party – Presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation. Sprawling along South Beach’s Lummus Park is a dance floor, an ocean view, GRAMMY-nominated DJs, Bacardi cocktails and the chance to be with, or make new friends. As the afternoon wears on, the gentle waves of the Atlantic Ocean slowly darken until the sea seems to float into the azure sky. In the other direction, the soft neon pastels of Ocean Drive seem to pulsate in an echoing dance of their own, while all around you the friendliest group of people around. And on deck, Ralphi Rosario and SoBe's favorite, Abel, the legendary DJ partnership known as ROSABEL.

After a respite to eat, relax and do anything you like, be sure to head to WE Party Sailor (Sailor outfits and hats HIGHLY encouraged!). Once again, Spain's premier party-producing brand is taking over Copa Room, in partnership with Masterbeat, to present one of its legendary nights of sensory overload. The party continues early Monday morning at Verve and wraps up Monday evening with one last twirl on the dance floor at Score.

Of course, Winter Party Festival isn’t all dance parties! For 2017, the iconic Festival includes something for everyone. The VIP Cocktail Reception – Presented by The Art of Shaving, returns to the Rooftop Garden of the New World Symphony, America’s Orchestral Academy on Thursday, March 2. Then comes ArtScape, which is all about art, libations and fun at Pridelines, Miami’s LGBTQ Community Center. This event, which takes place Friday, March 3, features a silent auction with local artists.

On Saturday, March 4, the Miami Film Festival will host a special Florida screening of Handsome Devil.

Multi-Event Passes sold out in January, but individual event tickets are on sale now. Mix-and-match to create a unique Winter Party experience. Tickets do tend to sell out for most events, so hurry! To purchase tickets or to learn more about Winter Party Festival 2017, please visit: http://www.winterparty.com

About Winter Party Festival:

Winter Party Festival is an iconic six-day celebration of diverse LGBTQ people from all over the world who come together to learn, live, laugh and forge lifelong relationships. Proceeds from the annual Winter Party Festival and the National LGBTQ Task Force Gala - Miami support the Task Force’s local and national advocacy, organizing, and leadership development work for LGBTQ people. Additionally, the Task Force contributes a significant portion of the proceeds from this event and the National LGBTQ Task Force Gala – Miami to The Miami Foundation’s GLBT Community Projects Fund. To date, these donations exceed $2.4 million and have benefited over 70 local organizations. This summer, the organization made the largest donation in its history thanks to a record-breaking year for both events.

About National LGBTQ Task Force:

The National LGBTQ Task Force advances full freedom, justice and equality for LGBTQ people. We are building a future where everyone can be free to be their entire selves in every aspect of their lives. Today, despite all the progress we’ve made to end discrimination, millions of LGBTQ people face barriers in every aspect of their lives: in housing, employment, healthcare, retirement, and basic human rights. These barriers must go. That’s why the Task Force is training and mobilizing millions of activists across our nation to deliver a world where you can be you. Join them at: http://www.thetaskforce.org.

Major sponsors for 2017 includes: AIDS United, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, The Art of Shaving, Ascension, Atlantic Broadband, Bacardi, BiofitnessLab.com, HOTspots, HOTspots Central Florida, Impulse Group, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, Miami-Dade County, New World Symphony, noize.BUZZ, Passport Magazine, Queerty. Showtime, Tom Bercu Presents, WIREMAG