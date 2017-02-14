The People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Customer Service crystal trophy. More than 149,000 votes were cast in this year's public vote.

Winners of the 2017 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Customer Service, a worldwide public vote, were announced today. Voting was conducted from January 20 through February 10, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in 12 industry categories.

All organizations honored in the Customer Service Department of the Year categories of this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service were eligible to be included in voting for the people’s choice awards. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, now in their 11th year, are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

Airlines, Distribution, Transportation: Bombardier Aerospace

Computer Hardware: Unitrends

Computer Services: Ultimate Software

Financial, Less Than 100 Employees: CommonBond

Financial, More Than 100 Employees: Distinguished Programs

Healthcare/Pharma: Zelis Payments

Leisure & Tourism: Marriott Vacation Club Owner Services

Retail: Chewy

Software, Less Than 100 Employees: FieldEdge

Software, More Than 100 Employees: GPS Insight

Telecommunications: j2 Global, Inc.

Other Industries: CubeSmart

Nicknamed the Stevie® for the Greek word “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service awards banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for the event are now on sale. More than 600 executives from around the world are expected to attend. The presentations will be broadcast live via Livestream.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships and ValueSelling Associates.