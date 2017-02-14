Everest Group examines what providers are investing in, what type of intellectual capital they have, how they’re devising their sourcing strategies, and whether they are experimenting with new service models or engagements with their customers.

Everest Group—a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and sourcing—today announced the winners of the 2017 PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year™ awards for IT services. The awards, now in their second year, recognize IT service providers who have demonstrated consistent leadership in the PEAK Matrix reports issued by Everest Group in the previous year.

In 2016, Everest Group published 21 PEAK Matrix reports, evaluating a total of 73 service providers in various segments of the IT services market. Twenty of the 73 providers are recognized in the 2017 PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year Awards.

“Our PEAK Matrix reports evaluate market success—using factors like revenue growth, deals won or renewed, margins generated, and so forth—as well as service capabilities, where the emphasis is on innovation, because that is how providers are differentiating themselves in the eyes of enterprises today,” said Jimit Arora, partner at Everest Group. “Throughout the year, Everest Group examines what providers are investing in, what type of intellectual capital they have, how they’re devising their sourcing strategies, and whether they are experimenting with new service models or engagements with their customers. By taking all of that into account, these PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year awards recognize the IT providers that truly set themselves apart.”

The 2017 PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year Awards for IT Services comprise:



The ITS Top 20 list—recognizing the top 20 providers of IT services (ITS) based on a consolidated scoring of rankings within the 2016 PEAK Matrix reports.

Accenture, Cognizant, IBM, TCS and Wipro won the top five spots (in that order). Accenture (which held the second position in 2016) has moved to the top of the list above Cognizant.

Top Leaders and Star Performers—Awarded to IT service providers who appeared in “Leader” or “Star Performers” positions most prevalently within five market segments: IT Services (overall), Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS); Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Cloud and Infrastructure Services (CIS); and Application and Digital Services (ADS).

Companies recognized either as Leaders of the Year, Star Performers of the Year, or both, include Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, VirtusaPolaris, and Wipro.

Accenture had a dominant presence in the 2017 honors, claiming the No.1 spot in the ITS Top 20 list as well as being “Leader of the Year” in the Overall IT Services and ADS categories. Accenture shared “Leader of the Year” honors with Cognizant in the HLS category.

Cognizant once again made a particularly strong showing, earning the No. 2 spot in the ITS Top 20 list as well as sharing “Leader of the Year” honors in two categories: BFSI and HLS. In addition, Cognizant was named “Star Performer of the Year” in the ADS category.

Capgemini and VirtusaPolaris shared the Star Performer of the Year award in the Overall IT Services category.

Five service providers improved their rankings:



Accenture moved from #2 to #1

Atos moved from #15 to #10

Capgemini moved from #9 to #7

CSC moved from #10 to #8

VirtusaPolaris moved from #16 to #15

New entrants to the ITS Top 20 list include Syntel (#17), Hexaware (#18) and NTT DATA (#20). Conversely, Fujitsu, Luxoft and Unisys dropped out of the Top 20 leaderboard.

***All winners are listed in the report, “2017 PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year Awards” available for complimentary download here.***

“Today’s enterprises must navigate a complex landscape of next-generation and legacy technologies, a global business footprint, and a complex provider portfolio,” said Abhishek Singh, practice director at Everest Group. “The PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year Awards are designed to help enterprise buyers identify the best of the best – the IT service providers with strong, broad-based capabilities and successful service strategies that align well with the evolving enterprise IT demand.”

About the PEAK Matrix™

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and sourcing. We are trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility and responsiveness. What sets Everest Group apart is the integration of deep sourcing knowledge, problem-solving skills and original research. Details and in-depth content are available at http://www.everestgrp.com.

