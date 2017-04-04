We are excited to provide an engaging, rigorous experience that gives students the reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills they need to become proficient in any language.

English-only speakers will usually answer the question "¿Hablas español?" with a tentative "¿Sí?" But with Shmoop's new online Spanish course, that can change to a resounding "¡Claro que sí!"

Shmoop (http://www.shmoop.com), a digital publisher known for its award-winning test prep and certified online courses, can take students from cero to héroe with its complete curriculum in Spanish I. The course offers students the chance to learn the Spanish language while also soaking up the culture of various Spanish-speaking countries. With grammar lessons, videos, authentic listening activities, cultural readings, and more vocab than you can shake a palo at, Shmoop provides everything students need to become a Spanish pro in no time.

Shmoop's motto may be "we speak student," but they also talk teacher. With in-depth teacher notes, answer keys, and grading rubrics, teachers will have no trouble grading students' work or monitoring individual and class-wide progress in Shmoop's online gradebook. Whether working in a brick-and-mortar school, teaching in a virtual setting, or homeschooling, teachers are covered with all the necessary tools.

"We're thrilled to be diving into the world of foreign language teaching," says Ellen Siminoff, CEO of Shmoop. "It's an area that can be tough to do well, and we are excited to provide an engaging, rigorous experience that gives students the reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills they need to become proficient in any language."

Shmoop plans to release many more foreign language courses in the near future, including more advanced Spanish as well as various levels of French and Chinese. Students and teachers looking for individual and small group access can subscribe to Shmoop, and will get access to Spanish I along with hundreds of other online courses. Schools and districts can get bulk discounts on already below-market-rate materials by contacting sales(at)shmoop.com.

About Shmoop

Shmoop offers hundreds of thousands of pages of original content. Their Online Courses, Test Prep, Teaching Guides, Learning Guides, and interactive Study Tools are written by teachers and experts and balance a teen-friendly, approachable style with academically rigorous concepts. Shmoop sees 15 million unique visitors a month across desktop and mobile. The company has won numerous awards from EdTech Digest, Tech & Learning, and the Association of Educational Publishers. Launched in 2008, Shmoop makes the magic happen from a labradoodle-patrolled office in Mountain View, California.