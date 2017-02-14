Chef storing freshly sliced tomatoes in Cambro colander food pan. The trick to maximizing shelf life is to control the food’s environment as much as possible by keeping out air and additional moisture.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – The leading global supplier in commercial food storage products shares their renewed focus on reducing food waste highlighting three core products that extend shelf life and deliver profitable results for operators. Cambro presents their awareness campaign by way of http://www.cambro.com/savethegreens a site that provides a collaborative fresh space for foodservice operators looking to enhance the way they store their valuable perishable foods.

The site also features the story of Green2Go, an all-organic restaurant that prior to using Cambro products was facing reported costs of goods sold at 41% with waste margins greater than 10%. “Today, thanks to improved food-storage practices, waste is down: to single digits and cost of goods sold is at 31%”, shares Joulia Kallah, Owner of Green2Go. She credits much of this profit-saving success with the restaurant’s investment in the three core Cambro storage products: Seal Covers, Camwear Food Pans and Colander Food Pans.

Besides sharing Green2Go’s success story, “Save The Greens” welcomes foodservice operators to participate and enjoy the same results by boldly inviting operators to put Cambro storage products to the test in their operation before making the investment.

“Food is Money. In commercial environments, higher quality storage containers are a sound investment. The trick to maximizing shelf life is to control the food’s environment as much as possible by keeping out air and additional moisture. Cambro Seal Covers, Camwear Food Pans and Colander Food Pans do just this. Even a day can make all the difference in the appearance of produce,” said Greg Fischer, Cambro Executive VP of Sales and Marketing.

For generations, Cambro has been committed to designing food storage products that simplify processes, improve efficiency and assist in producing profitable results for kitchen professionals worldwide. Their goal is to help you protect your investments from receiving to table with the most trustworthy food storage products in the industry. Cambro invites you to discover a complete selection of Cambro of storage products that improve labor efficiency, maintain safe temperatures, extend shelf life and reduce food waste.

About Cambro Manufacturing

Cambro Manufacturing is based in Huntington Beach, California, and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment and supplies to the foodservice industry worldwide. For more information about Cambro, visit http://www.cambro.com. For additional information on Cambro Storage Solutions, please contact Cambro Customer Service at (800) 833-3003.