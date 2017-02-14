The Millennial 20/20 Summit Makes Its New York Debut This March

The Millennial 20/20 Summit, the world’s first summit focused on the millennial mindset and its impact on the future of commerce, will hold a major two-day event in Manhattan on March 1-2, 2017. The event, programmed for an audience of marketers, brands and retailers, will feature lively discussions on the future of commerce, marketing and innovation across industry sectors.

Following sold-out summits in Singapore and London, Millennial 20/20 features thought leaders from both emerging and established brands and retailers. The event will focus on key conference tracks including Retail, Innovation, Marketing, E-Commerce, Travel and Hospitality, Food and Beverage and Fashion and Beauty, giving attendees valuable insights into an fast-evolving business environment.

Attendees can expect highly-curated sessions with more than 200 world-class speakers including Michael Dolan, CEO of Bacardi, Bruce Edwards, COO of Crossfit, Peter McGuinness, CMO of Chobani, Cory Haik, CSO of Mic, Melissa Lora, President of Taco Bell International, Mark Cieslinski, President of Moleskine America, and Chieh Huang, CEO of Boxed.

Millennial 20/20 title sponsor, Accenture, will host a series of immersive showcases including “Creating the Living Experience,” which uses artificial intelligence to offer a visualization of the real experience today’s millennial consumer is looking for.

Says Teo Correia, Senior Managing Director at Accenture, about Millennial 20/20, “Following the success of the Millennial 20/20 Summits in London and Singapore, we are delighted to once again be title sponsor of this unique event. As part of Accenture’s commitment to consumer tech, we believe it is imperative to bring big brands and start-ups together to enhance the way they serve today’s changing consumer.”

In addition to Accenture’s showcases, Millennial 20/20 will feature exhibitions presenting the latest consumer strategies, products and services from the world’s leading companies and startups.

About Millennial 20/20

Millennial 20/20 brings together thousands of brands, retailers, corporates and startups on the future of commerce. The event will focus on the following conference tracks across multiple conference stages; fashion and beauty, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, e-commerce, marketing, innovation and futures. It takes place in New York City at Center415, 417 5th Avenue. Over the two-day period, the summit will gather over 3,000 attendees along with 200 speakers and 60 experiential exhibitors.