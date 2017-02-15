Camolicious.com, a leader in camouflage print women's wear, is pleased to announce that the camolicious.com website has a new look. Providing an easy online shopping experience for camouflage patterned intimates, including camo lingerie, camo panties, even camouflage boy shorts and thongs, camolicious.com carries a broad array of items addressing the growing trend of camouflage themed apparel market.

Offering most iconic camo brands and patterns from Mossy Oak, featuring Mossy Oak® Break-Up®, Mossy Oak® Break-Up Country®, as well as Muddy Girl with it's pink and purple camouflage design, and Naked North for those wanting a black and white, winter,shades of gray appeal.

Lee Holloway, CMO at camolicious.com, stated, "We are excited to be offering and different line of lingerie products for women to the market that needs more items that align with lifestyle. We believe women are looking for more than what many people have come to expect in lingerie design Lingerie can be fun and exciting. Enter camouflage patterned fabric. And we find that camouflage lingerie resonates with a quite a large cross-section."

The new camolicous.com website is designed to work with phone, tablet and desktop, so customers can view the camouflage intimates on whichever device they choose whether mobile or not.

At Camolicious.com we strive to offer products that fit the lifestyle and style choices of our customers, We carry the classic Baby Doll in camouflage, as well as a full range of underwear including bikini, the boy short and hipster designs, with more square cut, as well a the popular panty and minimal coverage thong. All of which come in several camo pattern prints with extended sizes (up to 3XL).

Muddy Girl country camo pattern from Moon Shine, as well as Mossy Oak Break-Up®

COUNTRY™ and Shadow Grass® Blades™ from Mossy Oak.

Camolicious is a retailer of camouflage lingerie, loungewear, swimwear, casual wear and active wear, known for fashion forward design and comfort. The products are fun, eyecatching and functional more information, visit, http://www.camolicious.com or follow us on Twitter or Facebook

About Moon Shine, LP

Moon Shine, LP is a cutting edge designer of quality brand name apparel and Lifestyle Camo™ patterns that convey the attitude and traditional values of every generation. From the hunters and farmers who live off our lands to the soldiers and patriots who protect it.

About Mossy Oak

Mossy Oak is a leading outdoors lifestyle brand that specializes in developing and marketing modern camouflage designs for hunters and outdoors enthusiasts. The Mossy Oak Brand and patterns can be found on a multitude of products worldwide.