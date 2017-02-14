Actor and Director Carl Weathers I salute the FBI for both their recognition of Carl, as well as their reflection upon African American history.

Acclaimed Actor and Director Carl Weathers will speak to the FBI on academia and black excellence in all walks of life, including entertainment, on February 22, 2017. Mr. Weathers was invited by the Black Affairs Committee due to his diverse and prolific career spanning five decades. He is the perfect representative from the entertainment community to inspire FBI employees to stay motivated, as motivation drives their mission and is a major component of their profession.

Mr. Weathers will speak about his own unique, longstanding career, from his beginning as a professional NFL player with the Oakland Raiders to his transition to acting in 1974. He will share how he got his start in acting, the difficulties and challenges he faced as a black actor in the 1970s, and how he overcame obstacles and stayed motivated.

“I salute the FBI for both their recognition of Carl, as well as their reflection upon African American history,” says Weathers’ agent Paul Alan Smith, founder of Equitable Stewardship for Artists. “Similarly, the fact that Carl has been a successful rancher, pro ball player, connoisseur of fine wines, film director, actor and, most importantly, one of the kindest gentlemen on the planet all the while, is a testament to the FBI’s impeccable taste!”

Weathers recently presented at the Golden Globes with Sylvester Stallone, his co-star from the first Rocky film, in which Weathers played the iconic Apollo Creed. The duo presented the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture—Drama, the same award that Rocky received in 1977. There will be a Q&A session during the FBI presentation and many expect Weathers to share about his experience playing the legendary role of Creed and working with Stallone.

Weathers, who is managed by Matt Luber of Luber Roklin Entertainment, is currently starring as Mark Jefferies in Chicago Justice, a role he also played in the Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire series. His extensive list of credits includes film and television roles in a wide range of notable projects, such as Predator, In the Heat of the Night, Street Justice and Happy Gilmore. Weathers reprised the role of Apollo Creed in Rocky II, III and IV.

About Equitable Stewardship for Artists

Equitable Stewardship for Artists (ESA) represents writers and directors in film and television. Their unique approach sets them apart from other firms, as they unabashedly apply their socio-political values into the manner by which they represent clients, as well as how they run the firm institutionally. Founded by Paul Alan Smith, ESA strives to help clients enjoy long-lasting, lucrative careers while maintaining an outstanding level of moral, financial and ethical integrity. ESArtists.com