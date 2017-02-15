New Fixed Blade Push Dagger Designed by Decorated Green Beret

CRKT Tecpatl™ designed by Michael R. Rodriguez.

So ergonomically thoughtful, in the heat of the moment, it’s hard to tell where anatomy ends and the blade begins. The blade of this powerful 3.4” knife features a black powder coat finish for corrosion resistance and is complete with a sugar skull laser marking as a reflection of Michael’s heritage and his own personal story. The horns, the Crusader’s Cross, and the Office of Strategic Services Symbol are recognizable. What might not be known is that Michael was a member of seven Special Forces groups—he commemorates this with the engraved 7 just above the blade and the arrow that’s reminiscent of the crossed arrows of the Special Forces. Finally, the three lightning bolts pay homage to the Green Beret.

The first-finger hole at the base of the blade is perfectly sized for most digits, and the open hole adjacent makes for a rock-solid grip. It’s secure in the closed-fist position, making it ideal for pushing or slashing. If situations shift or deescalate, the low-profile hold allows the user to grab a gun, or assailant, without dropping or shifting the knife’s position in the hand. The Kydex® sheath is spring loaded with a MOLLE compatible gear clip for convenient carry.

Rodriguez built the concept for this dagger on one conviction: a good combat fighter relies on instinct; a great fighter understands the importance of an ergonomically flawless weapon. We’ll take his word for it—he served 21 years in the United States Army and retired as a Green Beret.

Anyone can throw a punch. Not everyone can make it count when it’s a last resort. That’s where the Tecpatl™ comes in.

The Tecpatl™ knife manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $89.99

Link to Product Information Page:

https://www.crkt.com/tecpatl.html

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

TECPATL™

SKU: 2261

Blade: Length: 3.375” (85.7 mm)

Edge: Plain Steel: SK5 Carbon Steel

Finish: Black Powder Coat

Thickness: 0.203” (5.1 mm)

Overall: 5.183” (147.6 mm)

Weight: 5.6 oz. (158.7 g)

Handle: Stainless Steel

Style: Fixed Blade Knife w/Sheath

Sheath: Material: Kydex®

Weight: 0.8 oz. (22.6 g)

