The future of our country, and of Arizona, depends on dedicated, qualified teachers.

Phoenix Online Media Announces GoFundMe Campaign to Benefit Arizona Teachers

Jayson Gibson, owner of the Phoenix-based Internet marketing company, Phoenix Online Media, announces the development of a GoFundMe campaign to benefit the teachers of Arizona.

Mr. Gibson says, "As of January 2017, Arizona's teachers were 50th in the nation as far as salary, and nearly $12,000 below the national average. When you figure in cost of living, Arizona teachers are the lowest paid in the nation. When it comes to overall per pupil spending, Arizona ranks number 49. Educators are leaving the state at an alarming rate, and new teachers aren't coming in to replace them. This is a cause close to the hearts of the team at Phoenix Online Media, who have children in Arizona schools and want to do something to help attract and retain great teachers for this great state."

The governor's proposed budget includes $14 million for teacher salary increases. That amount sounds like a lot, until you look at the math and realize that teachers will see their salaries increase by less than 1% per year.

Jayson says, "The future of our country, and of Arizona, depends on dedicated, qualified teachers. I know that salary isn't the only reason teachers leave. Again, look at Arizona's overall spending on education. That indicates a lack of emphasis in educating Arizona's students at a government level. Even so, salary does play a role, especially in attracting new teachers to the state. The POM team started thinking, is there any way to act here? Anything that ordinary citizens can do to both increase funding for teachers and show our legislators that their constituents care about education? Starting a GoFundMe campaign seemed like a viable option."

The goal of Phoenix Online Media is a pretty lofty one: Match Governor Ducey's proposed budget of $14 million. But, as the team at POM likes to say, "Go big or go home."

To join in on helping our teachers, click here. Benefit Arizona Teachers