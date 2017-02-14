Brandsinger logo In today’s turbulent markets, respecting the dignity of employees—and by extension, customers—amplifies what an organization can accomplish. It’s the perfect time to focus on the human element.

Given our culture’s fixation on apps and automation, it’s easy to overlook the most important element in every organization’s success: people—their aspirations and fears, their attachment to place and craving for respect, their desire for dignity and receptivity to fads. This focus on identifying, addressing and leveraging the drivers of human action is the premise behind the re-launch of the Brandsinger consulting firm, which has expanded its team of partners to bring clients cross-disciplinary perspectives—from economics to psychology to the history of ideas.

The new Brandsinger works in small, efficient teams to develop business and brand strategies that are grounded in renewed appreciation for the primacy of humanity over technology, values over abstract agendas, and relationships over sterile processes.

“There’s a huge opportunity to humanize organizations and better leverage their culture and values,” said Claude Singer, the firm’s Managing Partner. “Since the industrial revolution, progress has threatened to turn workers into machine parts. In today’s turbulent markets, respecting the dignity of employees—and by extension, customers—amplifies what an organization can accomplish. It’s the perfect time to focus on the human element.”

Since its founding in 2008, Brandsinger has provided solutions for organizations of all sizes—from Fortune 500 companies to small colleges—helping them reach and motivate customers, staff and partners. Said Singer: “Our team is able to equip clients with strategies that solve their problems and have emotional punch through a nimble, tightly run process.“

Remington Tonar, a new partner with a diverse background in the social sciences and IT, is a longtime champion of applying humanities-influenced thinking to business. “Technological innovation is undoubtedly critical to success. But in the rush to digitize products and automate work, leaders must make sure to consider the convictions, culture and capabilities of customers, employees and other stakeholders.”

Tennyson Singer, a new partner with a background in finance and linguistics, said: “Organizations that lead in the 21st century will be those that analyze their issues from a people-first perspective. Leading hospitals will be the ones that improve care delivery, not just medical technologies. Leading manufacturers will be those who recognize that productivity is as much about internal culture as it is about incentives. The leading universities will have redefined their value proposition for the first time in a century to attract the right students today. As the world changes, strategies that start and end with people will end up being the most effective, differentiating and successful.”

_________

About Brandsinger

Brandsinger is the consulting firm that solves critical business and brand problems by focusing on the human dimension of organizations and markets. Because organizations are made of people and sell their products and services to people, we believe that the best strategies are anchored in a deep understanding and leveraging of the cultural, economic and psychological drivers of human behavior. With clients of all sizes from multinational companies to startups, and with expertise spanning sectors from manufacturing to financial services to higher education, Brandsinger helps clients develop strategies that solve problems, inspire action and drive growth. Brandsinger was founded in 2008 as a Connecticut-based LLC and is headquartered in New York City.

_________

About the team

Claude Singer is the firm’s Founder and Managing Partner. He is a veteran of senior positions at branding firms Siegelvision, Siegel+Gale, and Lippincott. A former corporate speechwriter, VP at Aetna and VP at Chemical Bank, Claude holds a BA from Reed College and PhD from the University of Washington.

Remington Tonar is an accomplished consultant and social scientist whose expertise ranges from strategic planning to digital innovation to market research. He holds graduate degrees from NYU and Loyola University Chicago.

Tennyson Singer is a proven brand and marketing strategist. A former senior consultant at Siegelvision, he previously worked in analysis in private equity. He holds degrees in economics and French from Sewanee: The University of the South.