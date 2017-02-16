DfR Solutions, the leader in quality, reliability, and durability (QRD) solutions for the electronics industry, has announced that its 2017 Design for Reliability Conference will be held on March 20, 2017 at the Sheraton Inner Harbor in historic Baltimore, Maryland. Pioneers from Automotive, Aerospace, and Solid State Drive industries will join DfR Solutions’ design and reliability experts to explore the latest challenges facing electronics manufacturing and the implementation of Physics of Failure techniques into electronics products and systems.

As the demand for smaller, faster, and more functional electronics continues to rise, so does the challenge of reliability. Whether designing electronics technology for aerospace, automotive, battery, data storage, defense, semiconductor, or other industries, effective Physics of Failure (PoF) techniques can help predict and prevent problems that lead to critical product failures.

Physics of Failure or Reliability Physics is a science-based approach that leverages the knowledge and understanding of the processes and mechanisms that induce failure to predict reliability and improve product performance. DfR Solutions is a leader in the use of Physics of Failure based software and services to maximize and accelerate reliable product design and development while saving time, managing resources and improving customer satisfaction.

Industry thought leaders speaking at the 2017 Design for Reliability Conference include Automotive expert Meg Novacek, previously with Fiat Chrysler Automotive, who will examine the Top 3 Reliability Challenges Facing Autonomous Vehicles; reliability expert Vincent Doan of WD/HGST who will discuss Implementing Physics of Failure (PoF) at Box-Level; and Lloyd Condra, who recently joined DfR Solutions after retiring from Boeing as a Technical Fellow, will cover Reliable Implementation of COTS Parts and Assemblies into Aerospace Systems.

At this full day technical conference, DfR Solutions' CEO, Dr. Craig Hillman, will discuss the future of electronics reliability and design. Dr. Vidyu Challa will explore how and why batteries fail, Dr. Nathan Blattau and Dr. Maxim Serebreni will discuss solder joint reliability, and Ed Dodd and Mike Howard will provide insight into using Physics of Failure in complex systems. The day will wrap up with renowned electronics manufacturing and packaging expert Greg Caswell as he shares all that he has learned in his 45 years in the electronics industry.

“As electronics proliferate product design across just about every industry, how can we guarantee that these products will perform as needed, and safely?” asked Dr. Craig Hillman, CEO and Managing Partner at DfR Solutions. “At DfR Solutions, we employ Physics of Failure tools and techniques to do just that. At our conference in March, we will be discussing this critical topic with other industry leaders with the ultimate goal of producing safer, more reliable products in every industry.”

For the full agenda and to register for the conference, visit http://www.dfrconference.eventbrite.com.

