Jayson Gibson

+1 (480) 539-2900

https://www.phoenixonlinemedia.com/contact/

phoenixonlinemedia.com

Phoenix Online Media Announces the Local Advantage Package

Jayson Gibson, owner of the Phoenix-based Internet marketing company, Phoenix Online Media, announces the launch of its Local Advantage Program, a local SEO campaign that the team at Phoenix Online Media developed to dramatically boost its clients' online rankings.

Mr. Gibson says, "An unbelievable amount of work went into creating this amazing program. Countless hours spent researching numerous industries – medical, legal, retail, real estate, insurance, pretty much any business with a physical address – and thousands of dollars spent. It was worth it, though, because the POM team developed a comprehensive, affordable product that helps local businesses organically grow visibility and build their reputation."

POM's Digital Marketing Manager, David Prian, adds, "Local SEO has many components, but through our research, we discovered the six that have the greatest impact and really give our clients an edge in search engine ranking and map listing position."

Phoenix Online Media is offering its Local Advantage Package for $399 per month, plus a one-time-only setup fee of $199. Clients who sign up for the Local Advantage Package through May 31, 2017, though, have their setup fee waived.

In business since 2011, Phoenix Online Media is a seasoned veteran of the digital marketing world, with a special focus and expertise in helping clients build their reputation, increase their online visibility, and stay competitive in today's market.

