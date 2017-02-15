Kelly Mire Named President of Koniag Services Inc.

Kelly Mire, a 25-year veteran of federal IT and management consulting services, has joined Koniag Government Services (KGS) as President of of Koniag Services Inc. (KSI) Kelly is fully responsible for driving the advancement of the KSI mission and objectives. He leads all aspects of delivering information technology and services for client success, revenue, profitability and growth of KSI.

Prior to this appointment, Mire held executive leadership positions with large management consulting organizations where he drove the expansion of client relationships by developing and delivering complex IT services and solutions. He has successfully built and managed large and highly proficient capability teams working across a broad and diverse client portfolio, consistently focused on delivering valued results within mission critical technology programs. Mire held executive leadership positions at Deloitte Consulting and BearingPoint, focused on revenue growth and management within public sector IT for health, defense and civilian markets.

Koniag Government Service’s CEO, Ed O’Hare, commented: “The addition of Kelly strengthens our team with an executive experienced with managing complex organizations and with tremendous experience in strategy development specifically within the Health IT Industry ensuring the future success of KSI."

About Koniag Government Services

Koniag, Inc. is one of the 13 Alaska Native regional corporations established in 1971 by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). Koniag represents the Alutiiq people from Alaska’s Kodiak Island region. Koniag Government Services has supported the DoD and Civilian communities since 1994 specializing in Information Technology, IT Security, Infrastructure Support, Application Development, and Management Consulting Services. Headquartered in Chantilly, Va., and supporting clients in eleven states across the country, Koniag Government Services has built a solid reputation for performance excellence and dedication to our client’s mission. For more information, please visit http://www.KoniagGSS.com.