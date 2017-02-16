Rodent sightings in New York City apartments have unfortunately become a common occurrence. However, this week we were reminded of the threat that residing in a rodent infested building can pose on the health of residents when one person died and two others were sickened after contracting a bacterial infection caused by rat urine in the Bronx (http://bit.ly/2lPbk5n). Last Friday, a group of tenants living in a Jared Kushner-owned Williamsburg luxury apartment posted a video of a mouse crawling around a baby sleeping in a crib (http://bit.ly/2lP5ilw). From a tenant’s perspective, living amongst rodents can be frightening and unsanitary as these pests spread disease by urinating and defecating as they move about. For a landlord, these critters are hard to eradicate and can truly become their worst nightmare. Kari Warberg Block, pest prevention expert and founder of EarthKind®, offers property managers tips to prevent a rodent infestation while protecting the safety of all tenants.

Kari believes that prevention is the key when it comes to pest infestations. Cold weather sends rodents indoors to keep warm. She offers management the following tips to help prevent rodent infestations:



Frequently inspect their properties to be sure there are no open invitations for rodents seeking shelter. Changes in temperature can quickly create cracks in the foundation that owners are unaware of. Rodents only need an opening the size of a dime to squeeze through.

If management does receive complaints of rodent sightings, Kari advises them to think twice about their approach to pest control. Many poisons, fumigants and traps on the market can do more harm than good. Kari recommends using Integrated Pest Management (IPM) which is an environmentally friendly way to control and deter pests. This approach focuses on prevention, using pesticides only as needed.

When it comes to pest control, there is no need to use poisons or harmful chemicals for it to be effective. Stay Away® Rodent all natural pest repellent pouches by EarthKind® are fast acting and safe to use around children and pets. It’s easy to use with no mess or need to dispose of dead rodents. Simply place the pouches anywhere rodents or rodent droppings are noticed: basements, pantries, closets, attics, crawl spaces, or places you would like to prevent them from entering.

Kari recently partnered with Buildium® to create Infestation 101: A Property Manager’s Guide. How to prevent and recover from pest outbreaks. Click here to gain access to this guide: http://bit.ly/2lhZ7Wn.

