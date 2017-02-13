The trusted endodontists at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester in White Plains, and Mount Kisco, NY, now invite new patients to receive microscope assisted root canal procedures, with or without a referral. The team at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester first introduced microscope assisted endodontics to their practice 20 years ago to perform enhanced root canal procedures with a higher degree of accuracy. Since then, they have updated their care to the latest technology in order to stay on the forefront of cutting-edge patient care.

Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry are respected endodontists in White Plains, and Mount Kisco, NY, who proudly provide their community with top-quality care. Surgical microscopes help to improve root canal therapy and other endodontic procedures by allowing Dr. Kolnick and his team to use smaller instruments capable of reaching into areas such as root tips. Surgical microscopes also provide a clear picture of the treatment area, which allows for improved treatment accuracy and success.

The improved accuracy of microsurgical incisions reduces soft tissue trauma and frequently results in a quicker and less painful healing times for patients. Those who receive endodontic treatments from experienced endodontists who utilize surgical microscopes are also less likely to need secondary procedures, which means that overall treatment time is frequently reduced.

Patients in need of root canal procedures and other endodontic services from experienced endodontists in White Plains, NY or their other location in Mount Kisco, NY, are encouraged to receive treatment from Advanced Endodontics of Westchester. Appointments with Drs. Kolnick, Diamond, Barton, Hope and Chaudhry can be reserved by calling 914-750-4033 for the White Plains location and 914-750-4034 for the Mount Kisco location.

About the Practice

Advanced Endodontics of Westchester is a dental practice offering personalized endodontic dental care to patients from two office locations, in White Plains and Mount Kisco, NY. Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry proudly serve their community with the latest advancements in dentistry to ensure each patient leaves with the oral care they need. To learn more about the services offered at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester visit their website at http://www.westchesterendo.com or call (914) 750-4033 to schedule an appointment at the White Plains, NY location and (914) 750-4034 for the Mount Kisco, NY location.