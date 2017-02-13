Infinity Rehab continues its long-standing tradition of providing quality education opportunities for its clinicians and non-affiliated therapists through the contract therapy company’s unique brand of Continuing Education Symposiums.

“Therapists play a very important role in helping patients achieve rehabilitation goals after suffering an illness or injury,” says Tim Esau, PT, MSPT, Director of Compliance. “The Symposiums are a great way for therapists to stay on top of new approaches to treating patients and advancements in their respective disciplines.”

Infinity Rehab Continuing Education Symposiums serve as a place for therapists from around the country to earn the Contact Hours necessary to maintain their licensure and interact with like-minded professionals. Industry vendors are also on-hand to talk with attendees about the latest in rehabilitation technology and treatments.

Courses available at the 2017 Mountain Symposium include therapy's role in heart failure management, leadership for front-line clinicians, and improving mobility through specificity and intensity – among others. For a full list of available courses and to register, please visit https://www.infinityrehab.com/symposium.

“It is our mission to enhance the life of every person we serve,” says Derek Fenwick, PT, MBA, GCS, Director of Professional Development. “Infinity Rehab symposiums are our way of applying that mission to our clinicians and therapists not affiliated with infinity Rehab. As we advance our practice knowledge, we become even better equipped to help the individuals we serve regain their independence and comfort.”

Mountain Continuing Education Symposium

April 22, 2017

Hyatt Regency

Aurora, CO

About Infinity Rehab

Established in 1999, Infinity Rehab is a leading provider of clinically intensive, comprehensive physical, occupational and speech therapy in sub-acute and long-term care environments. The company was founded and is led by a team of therapists. Infinity Rehab is a member of the Avamere Family of Companies and has operations in 13 states.