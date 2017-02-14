Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation celebrates the problem solvers who dream big and make a difference during National Engineers Week, February 17 -25. The week’s activities include special guest speakers, demonstrations from Kettering University and the University of Michigan, the early release of the new film – “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” inside the Giant Screen Experience and hands-on activities for all ages.

Starting February 17, the Giant Screen Experience will give movie-goers the chance to see “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” before its official release nationwide on Feb. 22. Produced in partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers and narrated by Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big” celebrates human ingenuity and innovation while offering an exciting new perspective on what it means to be an engineer. As part of the early release, the Comerica Charitable Foundation will be hosting a special preview for local students on February 17 and on February 18 former astronaut Dean Tony England will introduce a screening of the film at 11:10 am.

On February 24, the museum will host Robert Scott, Director of the Center for Engineering Diversity & Outreach from the University of Michigan College of Engineering for a talk on STEM careers for everyone at 10 am in the museum plaza. GE Digital and MDOT will also be onsite throughout the day to discuss careers in the STEM field.

Hands-on activities and demonstrations will take place throughout the week including special offerings from University of Michigan - Dearborn and Kettering University on February 17-18 and pop-up science demonstrations from The Henry Ford’s Learning and Engagement team February 20-23 from 10 am – 12 pm in the museum plaza. On Saturday February 25 as part of the museum’s Make Something Saturdays program, younger visitors will have the chance to participate in the Hack4Kidz technology destruction zone and lock picking demonstrations. For more information on the week’s schedule visit http://www.thehenryford.org.

About The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally-recognized history destination that explores the American experience of innovation, resourcefulness and ingenuity that helped shape America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled Archive of American Innovation, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity and inspiring tomorrow’s innovators. Nearly 1.8 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school which educates over 500 students a year on the institution’s campus. In 2014, The Henry Ford premiered its first-ever national television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, showcasing present-day change-makers and The Henry Ford’s artifacts and unique visitor experiences. Hosted by news correspondent and humorist, Mo Rocca, this Emmy®-winning weekly half-hour show airs Saturday mornings on CBS. For more information please visit our website thehenryford.org.