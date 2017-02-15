KidCheck Express Check-In Allows Children’s Check-In on Smartphones

KidCheck is pleased to announce Express Check-In is now available on both Apple iOS and Google Android mobile devices. Express Check-In allows families to check children in right from their own phone at organizations using KidCheck.

Parents start check-in from home, the car, the parking lot, wherever there is an internet or cellular data connection. Then upon arrival at the organization complete check-in on their phone, prompting security labels to print via the KidCheck PrintHub Express. Children’s check-in is no longer tied to a physical location.

“KidCheck Express Check-In is cutting edge mobile technology,” said Alex Smith, KidCheck CEO. “It’s the first end-to-end children’s check-in app available on a personal mobile device that enables the check-in process all the way to name label printing.”

“It adds convenience and flexibility for organizations and families, reduces check-in lines and wait time, and removes the need for additional check-in equipment,” continued Smith. “Customers currently using Express Check-In are extremely pleased with the feature, and we are thrilled to announce it is now available on both Apple iOS and Google Android devices.”

About KidCheck

KidCheck, Inc. provides secure children’s check-in software and complete check-in station systems for churches, fitness facilities, and organizations caring for children. KidCheck believes every child deserves a chance to grow in a safe environment, and every parent deserves peace-of-mind about the safety of their children. KidCheck is committed to delivering easy-to-use, innovative, and reliable check-in systems backed by world class support. To learn more or to request a demo visit http://www.kidcheck.com.

