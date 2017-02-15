Pariveda Solutions, a leading technology and management consulting firm, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency within the AWS Partner Competency Program.

This competency recognizes members of the AWS Partner Network (APN) who provide solutions to, or have deep experience working with businesses to help them implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices or helping them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.

As an APN Premier Consulting Partner, Pariveda continues to leverage their certified technical consultants and expertise in AWS project implementation for clients. Pariveda's recognition of the DevOps competency with AWS showcases our desire to help clients continually update and improve the necessary automation in a complex business.

Pariveda’s DevOp’s capabilities span multiple industries and give clients the capabilities to improve and update quickly as their business demands it. DevOps solutions are helping Pariveda’s clients interact with their customers as new updates are more easily deployed improving the customer’s experience.

“DevOps is the new realm of possibility for many clients as they seek to improve relations with their customers,” said Dbrav Dunkley, Managing Vice President of Pariveda Solutions. “We are proud to be recognized for our expertise in this area as we continue to grow our capabilities we provide clients.”

"We are proud to have achieved the AWS DevOps Competency by helping clients envision and implement DevOps solutions and practices," said Christopher Paul, Vice President Alliances for Pariveda Solutions. "AWS provides us with the tools necessary to solve the complex challenges of our clients and is an essential element of our cloud strategy."

