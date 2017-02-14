We create lasting impressions for our homeowners.

GuildQuality’s 2017 Guildmaster Award Honors Southgate Homes, a Green Brick Partner.

Southgate Homes of Plano, TX received a 2017 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Since 2005, GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction software surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling, and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada.

Out of 600+ eligible applicants, Southgate Homes is one of 300+ businesses within the residential construction industry recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care.

In determining which businesses received the 2017 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates, and considered two primary metrics for each candidate:

1. The percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to friend

2. The percentage of customers who responded.

Southgate Homes achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.

For more on the 2017 Guildmaster Award and qualifications, visit http://www.guildquality.com/guildmaster/.

About Southgate Homes

Southgate Homes is the culmination of decades of experience in building new, luxury homes in DFW. Its affiliation with Green Brick Partners gives the company the financial strength and shared vision to provide the highest quality homes and architecture. Unsurpassed craftsmanship and attention to detail are what customers can expect when they choose Southgate Homes to bring their dream home into reality.

Southgate is flexible about meeting customers’ specific requests on the standard floor plans and will also design a custom home entirely from scratch. Southgate has raised the bar on luxury custom home building.

Offering a boutique approach with customizable floor plans and authentic architecture inspired around European, Craftsman, Hill Country, Southern Plantation and Spanish Colonial style designs. In addition to the company’s more modern, cleaner architectural style, Southgate Homes’ collaborative building process means customers end up with a finished home that represent their ideal of the perfect house.

With its emphasis on creating a highly collaborative experience for our customers, Southgate Homes has positioned itself to remain a fixture in the Dallas area for a long time.

About GuildQuality

Over 2,300 residential construction professionals rely on GuildQuality’s customer satisfaction surveying software to help them deliver exceptional customer service and get the recognition they deserve for their commitment to quality. Join GuildQuality’s community of quality today and see your company through your customers’ eyes. For more information about GuildQuality, visit http://www.guildquality.com.