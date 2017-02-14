WEDI Statement on Confirmation of Dr. Tom Price as HHS Secretary

WEDI logo We look forward to working closely with Secretary Price and his leadership team to advance the efficient and effective use of health IT to improve the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

The Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI), the nation’s leading nonprofit authority on the use of health IT to create efficiencies in healthcare information exchange and a trusted advisor to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), released the following statement regarding the confirmation of Dr. Tom Price as the next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. The statement is to be attributed to Charles W. Stellar, president and CEO of WEDI.

“WEDI congratulates Dr. Tom Price on his confirmation as the next HHS Secretary. Dr. Price is the first practicing physician to hold the position of HHS Secretary since Dr. Louis Sullivan was confirmed in 1993. At that time, Dr. Sullivan created WEDI as a vehicle to bring the healthcare industry together in a collaborative environment to identify and promote opportunities to simplify administrative processes through use of electronic standards. Dr. Price brings to his position a comprehensive knowledge of health information technology and a thorough understanding of the policy development process. These skills will be critical as we assert that significant work still remains before the industry achieves full optimization of health IT for both clinical and administrative purposes. We look forward to working closely with Secretary Price and his leadership team to advance the efficient and effective use of health IT to improve the nation’s healthcare delivery system.”

