Enjoy Santana Row this spring with exciting events such as the 408k Race to The Row, Makers Market in the Park, Cars and Croissants and Photos with the Easter Bunny!

408K Race to The Row

Sunday, March 5

The sixth annual 408K Race to The Row is kicking off in downtown San Jose and ends at Santana Row. This point-to-point race weaves through some of San Jose’s most charming neighborhoods and features the famous “Mariachi Mile,” and “Memorial Mile,” before ending at Santana Row where free yoga classes, mimosas, brunch specials and more are waiting. For information and registration, visit: http://www.run408k.com.

Makers Market in the Park

Starting on April 1st, and on the first Saturday of each month through December, noon-6p.m. Makers Market features local artists selling handmade goods from jewelry to soaps to hats and fabrics. Vendors will line the sidewalks along Santana Row every first Saturday of the month and live music will fill the air. For more information, call Maker’s Market at (408) 320-1868.

Sip & Stroll to Benefit Junior League of San Jose’s Little Black Dress Derby Initiative

April 6, 6p.m.-9p.m.

Santana Row and the Junior League of San Jose are throwing a Derby inspired sip and fashion stroll to benefit The Little Black Dress initiative, which will raise funds and increase awareness of poverty in Silicon Valley and its effects on women. The $40 ticket includes champagne, wine tastings and light bites inside Santana Row shops.

Photos with The Easter Bunny

April 8, 10a.m. - 3p.m. in Santana Row Park.

Take pictures with the Easter Bunny and participate in other family friendly Easter-themed activities such as cookie decorating, face painting, balloons, stilt walkers and more in Santana Row Park. All proceeds go to the Autism Diagnostic & Consulting Center.

Cars and Croissants

April 30, 9a.m. - noon.

Enjoy a Sunday morning on The Row featuring exotic cars parked along Santana Row for enthusiasts to enjoy.

sjDANCEco Festival

April 23, 10a.m.- 5p.m. in Santana Row Park.

sjDANCEco is back to celebrate National Dance Week with local and national artists. This free festival highlights the diversity of the dance community.

Mommy and Me Kid’s Club Kick-Off Event

May 9, 10a.m. to noon in Park Valencia

Mommy and Me & Daddies Too is a free kids’ club that takes place on the second Tuesday of every month from May through December. The kick-off event features children’s performer, Andy Z, along with activities such as arts and crafts, face painting, music, balloon art and story time.

Le Marché on The Row

May 3rd marks the day of your new favorite weekly ritual. Join us for Le Marché on The Row, an outdoor French market every Wednesday from 4-8pm on Santana Row (between Olin Avenue and Olsen Drive). The streets will transform into a colorful marketplace featuring over 50 vendors offering organic vegetables, local cheeses, flowers, herbs, olives, mouthwatering rotisserie chicken and more.

