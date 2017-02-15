The Pantera Mobile App to Debut at 2017 ConEXPO-Con AGG

App Projects View Adding mobile field communication tools to our current product line gives Pantera the most robust offering in our space. It also connects us to the Project Managers, Superintendents and expands our Sub Contractor offerings.

Pantera Global Technology, a leading provider of cloud-based bid management software, today announced they will be debuting their Pantera Mobile Application for Apple iOS in addition to their previously launched Android Beta application at the 2017 ConExpo-ConAGG Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada March 7-11.

DeWayne Adamson, President/CEO of Pantera Global Technology sees this as another leap forward. "Adding mobile field communication tools to our current product line gives Pantera the most robust offering in our space. It also connects us to the Project Managers, Superintendents and expands our Sub Contractor offerings."

Released in 2010, Pantera Tools’ Integrated Plan Room has evolved to be one of the most trusted and award winning bid management solutions on the market today. The Pantera Mobile App adds RFI, Mark-up, and Project Leads to the field. Punch List and Daily Report modules are in final development and beta testing and are slated to be added in 2017. The Pantera Mobile App will now be included in our Core product offering at no extra cost to the General Contractor. As additional modules are added with penetration into the Sub Contractor project management arena, Pantera will have bridged the gap between Bid Management Project Leads, Field Communication, Sub Contractor communication and Risk Management.

About Pantera Global Technology

Pantera Global Technology, formed in 2009 by construction and technology veteran DeWayne Adamson, provides powerful bid, project lead, and risk management to the construction industry. Named a ‘Top 20 Most Promising Construction Technology Provider” by CIO Review, the robust suite of Pantera products is quickly transforming the company into a major player in the Construction SAAS market.

Press Release Inquiries can be made to Karen(at)panteratools.com