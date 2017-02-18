Africa is such a special place but not many people ever get to experience it.

Living Passages, a Christian inspirational tour company and Answers in Genesis entertainer Buddy Davis are leading a Big 5 intensive Christian family safari to South Africa, June 13-22, 2017. Davis, a public speaker and performer, who works with creation ministry Answers in Genesis at the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has a national reputation, having recorded more than 20 albums and reaching as high as the top 15 in the national charts.

“This trip has been a vision of mine for some time,” says Rhonda Sand, the owner of Living Passages. “Africa is such a special place but not many people ever get to experience it. Our creation safari will offer families the chance to see the African wildlife in their natural habitat. But more than that, the amazing teachers who will be traveling with us.”

The tour is high touch, from interacting with giraffes in the camp where guests stay, to participating in tracking on a Big 5 game drive, with an opportunity to spend a morning walking with lions and spending an afternoon personally touching and playing with elephants. Along with Buddy Davis, the tour will also be joined by apologetics speaker and a former Captain in the U.S. Marines, Mike Riddle. Riddle, the president of Creation Training Initiative, is an international educator and specializes in training others on how to speak on the topic of creation. For Rhonda Sand, Davis and Riddle together are the perfect team to lead an African Safari Tour where the topic is creation according to the Bible.

“Buddy and Mike are doing such great work. I wanted to include them in this opportunity and let them share their message with an audience eager to listen. What a great time to unplug with our families and be open to God’s story. It is the type of experience that multiple generations will remember forever, together,” said Sand.

With a starting price of $3,699 per person (for children) and $3,999 for each sharing adult, the Living Passages Creation Safari will be a remarkable expedition. The tour will be 10 days in all with much of the time being spend at the UNESCO Waterburg Savannah Biosphere Reserve. The itinerary is filled with game drives and visits to animal sanctuaries around South Africa. The trip is scheduled for June 13-22, 2017 and for those who book before March 25, 2017, a “Lion Walk” (where participants take a guided walk with African lions) is included.

Living Passages specializes in small, luxury, Bible focused tours and private cruises. They can be reached at 888 771 8717, tours(at)livingpassages(dot)com or at 208 765 7500.