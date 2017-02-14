Continuing its strategic growth in Texas, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added David W. Black as a Shareholder in the Dallas Corporate & Securities Practice. Black joins Greenberg Traurig as the firm continues to enhance its Corporate Practice, specifically in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, private equity and investment management. In 2016, nearly 90 attorneys joined the firm’s Corporate Practice.

Black has a robust practice in the areas of corporate governance and compliance; mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances; private equity and commercial banking and lending; commercial real estate; and corporate finance and securities transactions. Most recently, Black was a Partner at Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, L.L.P

“After spending over 30 years practicing law, both in private practice and as general counsel of two Fortune 500 global corporations, I knew immediately that Greenberg Traurig’s culture would be an ideal fit for me to continue my practice,” Black said. “I am excited to work alongside such a talented group of professionals and was drawn to the fact that the firm’s Texas offices have committed to purposefully growing its first-class transactional practice with the full strength of the firm’s global platform behind it.”

“We are excited to welcome David to the Dallas office as we expand the scope and depth of corporate services offered to our clients,” said Joseph F. Coniglio, Dallas office managing shareholder. “In addition to David’s reputation for being a remarkable lawyer, he understands our cultural commitment to client service and brings valuable, client-focused insights from his previous experience serving as general counsel to two large, multinational corporations.”

Black is an interdisciplinary corporate attorney advising businesses across many industries and sectors. Having served in private practice and as general counsel, corporate secretary, and chief compliance officer at two Fortune 500 global companies, Black has wide-ranging experience in matters related to mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate governance and litigation. He has a proven record of working closely with management and in-house counsel to streamline sales-to-contract processes, reduce expenses and lower corporate risk profile. Black earned his J.D. from the Baylor University School of Law and his B.B.A. from Baylor University.

Greenberg Traurig has more than 100 attorneys in Texas, serving clients from offices in Austin,Dallas and Houston.

Greenberg Traurig’s Corporate & Securities Practice comprises more than 400 lawyers who advise public and privately held companies and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group’s industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, energy, health care, manufacturing, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.