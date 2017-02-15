Cablefax Top Lawyer Honorees and Celebration Details Announced

Cablefax’s editors have for the first time compiled the definitive list of Top Lawyers whose influence and expertise continues to guide companies and executives within this industry.
Cablefax has announced the honorees for the inaugural Top Lawyers Awards, honoring the incredible legal minds addressing cable and broadband's toughest issues. In their honor, Cablefax will host an Awards Dinner. This must-attend industry event will take place at the legendary National Press Club in D.C. on March 22 from 6 - 8:30 p.m.
"Changes in the TV and broadband landscape, paired with a new administration and FCC, make for confusing times," said Cablefax Publisher Michael Grebb. "If there’s one thing every successful company needs to navigate an uncertain media and communications industry... it’s a darned good lawyer. That’s why Cablefax’s editors have for the first time compiled the definitive list of Top Lawyers whose influence and expertise continues to guide companies and executives within this industry."
2017 Honorees Include:
- James Assey, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association
- Ryan Baker, Baker Marquart
- Catherine Bohigian, Charter
- Burt Braverman, Davis Wright Tremaine
- Matthew Brill, Latham & Watkins
- Lynn Charytan, Comcast Cable
- Rick Chessen, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association
- Michelle Cohen, Ifrah
- Maurita Coley Flippin, Multicultural Media Telcom and Internet Council
- Seth Davidson, Mintz Levin
- Tom Davidson, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
- Kyle Dixon, Time Warner
- Stanton Dodge, DISH
- Yaron Dori, Covington & Burling
- Gil Ehrenkranz, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips
- Barbara Esbin, Cinnamon Mueller
- Susan Fox, Disney
- Jamie Gallagher, AMC Networks
- Paul Glist, Davis Wright Tremaine
- John Hane, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
- Nathaniel Hardy, Marashlian & Donahue
- Kimberley Harris, NBCU
- Wes Heppler, Davis Wright Tremaine
- Jennifer Hightower, Cox Communications
- Henry Hoberman, A+E Networks
- Kimberly Hulsey, Scripps Networks Interactive
- Rick Kaplan, NAB
- Henry Kelly, Kelley, Drye & Warren
- Gene Kimmelman, Public Knowledge
- Ilene Knable Gotts, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Ross Lieberman, ACA
- Suzanne Lopez, FremantleMedia North America
- Jennifer Manner, EchoStar Corporation
- Barbara Meili, Greenberg Traurig
- Francisco Montero, Fletcher Heald & Hildreth
- Matthew Murchison, Latham & Watkins
- Keith Murphy, Viacom
- Elizabeth Newell, Discovery Communications
- Endi Piper, TV One
- Robyn Polashuk, Covington & Burling
- Tom Power, CTIA
- Jennifer Richter, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
- Richard Rosen, Arnold & Porter
- Faiza Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore
- Jonathan Sallett, DOJ, Antitrust Division
- Louise Sams, Turner
- Austin Schlick, Google
- Michael Schooler, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association
- Jared Sher, 21st Century Fox
- Gigi Sohn
- Paresh Trivedi, Proskauer
- Joseph Young, Mediacom
The Top Lawyers Awards Dinner will take place on Wednesday, March 22 from 6 - 8:30 PM at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.
For sponsorship information or to place a congratulatory ad, contact Rich Hauptner at rhauptner(at)accessintel.com or Olivia Murray at omurray(at)accessintel.com.
