Cablefax Top Lawyer Honorees and Celebration Details Announced

Cablefax’s editors have for the first time compiled the definitive list of Top Lawyers whose influence and expertise continues to guide companies and executives within this industry.

Cablefax has announced the honorees for the inaugural Top Lawyers Awards, honoring the incredible legal minds addressing cable and broadband's toughest issues. In their honor, Cablefax will host an Awards Dinner. This must-attend industry event will take place at the legendary National Press Club in D.C. on March 22 from 6 - 8:30 p.m.

"Changes in the TV and broadband landscape, paired with a new administration and FCC, make for confusing times," said Cablefax Publisher Michael Grebb. "If there’s one thing every successful company needs to navigate an uncertain media and communications industry... it’s a darned good lawyer. That’s why Cablefax’s editors have for the first time compiled the definitive list of Top Lawyers whose influence and expertise continues to guide companies and executives within this industry."

2017 Honorees Include:



James Assey, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association

Ryan Baker, Baker Marquart

Catherine Bohigian, Charter

Burt Braverman, Davis Wright Tremaine

Matthew Brill, Latham & Watkins

Lynn Charytan, Comcast Cable

Rick Chessen, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association

Michelle Cohen, Ifrah

Maurita Coley Flippin, Multicultural Media Telcom and Internet Council

Seth Davidson, Mintz Levin

Tom Davidson, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Kyle Dixon, Time Warner

Stanton Dodge, DISH

Yaron Dori, Covington & Burling

Gil Ehrenkranz, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

Barbara Esbin, Cinnamon Mueller

Susan Fox, Disney

Jamie Gallagher, AMC Networks

Paul Glist, Davis Wright Tremaine

John Hane, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

Nathaniel Hardy, Marashlian & Donahue

Kimberley Harris, NBCU

Wes Heppler, Davis Wright Tremaine

Jennifer Hightower, Cox Communications

Henry Hoberman, A+E Networks

Kimberly Hulsey, Scripps Networks Interactive

Rick Kaplan, NAB

Henry Kelly, Kelley, Drye & Warren

Gene Kimmelman, Public Knowledge

Ilene Knable Gotts, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Ross Lieberman, ACA

Suzanne Lopez, FremantleMedia North America

Jennifer Manner, EchoStar Corporation

Barbara Meili, Greenberg Traurig

Francisco Montero, Fletcher Heald & Hildreth

Matthew Murchison, Latham & Watkins

Keith Murphy, Viacom

Elizabeth Newell, Discovery Communications

Endi Piper, TV One

Robyn Polashuk, Covington & Burling

Tom Power, CTIA

Jennifer Richter, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Richard Rosen, Arnold & Porter

Faiza Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Jonathan Sallett, DOJ, Antitrust Division

Louise Sams, Turner

Austin Schlick, Google

Michael Schooler, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association

Jared Sher, 21st Century Fox

Gigi Sohn

Paresh Trivedi, Proskauer

Joseph Young, Mediacom

The Top Lawyers Awards Dinner will take place on Wednesday, March 22 from 6 - 8:30 PM at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Single passes and tables are available. For registration questions, contact Alex Virden at avirden(at)accessintel.com.

For sponsorship information or to place a congratulatory ad, contact Rich Hauptner at rhauptner(at)accessintel.com or Olivia Murray at omurray(at)accessintel.com.

