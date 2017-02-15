Comfort Keepers of Nashville, TN is pleased to announce it will hold an Open House on Tuesday, February 21 to benefit the American Heart Association (AHA) at our Brentwood, TN office.

In honor of American Heart Month, the home care agency, based in Brentwood and Nashville, TN will donate $5 per attendee to the AHA. Attendees will enjoy an evening of wine, cheese and hors d'oeuvres and door prizes as well as a tour of the Comfort Keepers training session. Live caregiving demonstrations will also take place.

Event details:

When: Tuesday, February 21

Time: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: 212 Overlook Cir #108, Brentwood, TN 37027

Please RSVP by calling (615) 942-0111 no later than Friday, February 17.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this open house that will help the American Heart Association advance the cause of heart health,” said Steve Nichols, owner of Comfort Keepers of Brentwood and Nashville, TN. “This is a cause that is close to us, as it affects many of the clients we serve. Additionally, we are pleased to be able to give our community the opportunity to interact with our care agency and see our exceptional training facility firsthand.”

For more information about this event or to find out more about Comfort Keepers in home care services, please contact Jennifer Cason or Kathy Parrish.

About Comfort Keepers of Nashville, TN

Comfort Keepers of Nashville, TN provides award winning in home care and senior care services to individuals throughout southeast Nashville, Brentwood and the surrounding areas of Middle Tennessee. Our agency is proud to offer assistance that will enable independence and safety in the comfort of home. Services can include help with everyday household tasks, meal preparation and companionship as well as assistance with end of life care needs, Alzheimer’s and dementia care and respite care services.